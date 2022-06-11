Five Underrated Beaches in North Carolina

Photo by Aleksandar Pasaric

It comes without saying that some of the most beautiful beaches are located in North Carolina. That's why lots of Americans love to spend their summer vacation in this beautiful state. It's a perfect holiday destination for families traveling with children, but it's also ideal for young people who want to make great memories with their group of friends. There is something to do for everybody. From quiet, family-friendly, and secluded beaches, to lively places, where you can engage in all sorts of activities like paddle boarding, surfing, fishing, and many sports that you can practice on the beach.

No matter what your vacation style is, you will most definitely find something to do in North Carolina. And when you get tired of spending time at the beach, you can always make a visit to one of the major cities in the state. All of them are worth visiting.

Photo by Aaron Ulsh

Underrated Beaches in North Carolina

However, when it comes to beautiful beaches, there are a few that take all the glory while others are mostly ignored even though they are just as beautiful. Some of them are actually a better choice because they are not as crowded.

If you got bored of going to the same beach every year, here is a list of five beautiful but underrated beaches in North Carolina:

Ocracoke Beach

Corolla Beach

Holden Beach

Kure Beach

Topsail Beach

