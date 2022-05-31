Photo by Jason Leung on Unsplash

While preparing a good steak in the comfort of your home can be quite easy, it feels good to go out and enjoy a nice meal, from time to time. Whether you love taking your partner to dinner, or you like getting together with friends, it's important to choose a good restaurant that has it all - from delicious good, to amazing atmosphere. That's what this article is all about, 3 recommends on where to enjoy a good steak in Massachusetts. According to various customers that have shared their reviews online, all these three place check all the boxes and are great option for both casual dinners and special occasions.

3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts

1. Stockyard Restaurant, Brighton

If you are looking for a classic american restaurant that serves delicious food, this is your place.

2. Frank's Steak House, Cambridge

They first opened back in 1938 and have been serving amazing steaks since then. Just the fact that it's been around for so long, and it's still considered one of the best steakhouses in the state, should be enough to convince you to pay them a visit.

3. Strega Italiano, Boston

If you are looking for a more sophisticated place, this is as fancy as it gets. The food is delicious and the atmosphere will definitely impress anyone, so it's a perfect restaurant choice for a date or for a special occasion.

Have you been to any of these places? If so, did you enjoy the food? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comment section down below, and don't forget to mention your favorite steakhouse in Massachusetts, too.

