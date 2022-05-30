Photo by Loija Nguyen on Unsplash

Most Americans would agree that a good steak is one of the best meals ever. However, with so many steakhouses around nowadays is hard to pick one. Sure, you can make one at home, but we all like to go out from time to time and enjoy a nice meal at a restaurant. If you are looking for new steakhouses in Chicago, here is a list of 3 amazing places that serve delicious food and also have amazing atmosphere. All of them are great choices for both casual meals and special occasions.

3 Great Steakhouses in Chicago

1. Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse

Outstanding service, great steaks and equally amazing sides, and a very nice atmosphere. What else could you wish for? If you haven't paid this place a visit, please do.

2. Bavette's Bar and Boeuf

If you are looking for a place that has both great food and amazing atmosphere, this is it. It doesn't look and feel like a classic steakhouse but it's definitely a place where you'll want to come back.

3. Artango Bar & Steakhouse

Last but not least, if what you are looking for is a steak that will make you believe you're on a different continent, then put this steakhouse on your list.

What do you think about this list? Have you been to any of these places? If so, would recommend them? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comment section down below and don't forget to mention your favorite steakhouse in Chicago, too.

