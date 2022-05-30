Photo by Keith Luke on Unsplash

Florida has a lot to offer, that's for sure, and it doesn't come as a surprise that many Americans love to spend their spring and summer holidays here. If you are one of the people that love the Sunshine State, below you'll find a list of 3 amazing and affordable weekend getaways in Florida. Whether you'll want to explore them this summer or you already have, but want to go back, make sure you take notes because you really should not miss these places.

Without further due, here are 3 affordable weekend getaways in Florida for you to enjoy this summer:

1. Marathon

If you dream of exploring Florida Keys but you think the prices are way too high, Marathon is definitely your best bet. Not only is it quite affordable but it's also one of the best places for diving thanks to its colourful barrier reefs and crystal blue waters.

2. St. Augustine

The second place on the list is a great options for those who love history, but not only. Even if you're not a fan of history, you'll be impressed by this beautiful place.

3. Cocoa Beach

Last but not least, this family-friendly place in Florida is also one of the most affordable ones. With amazing sand and views, Cocoa Beach is definitely worth exploring.

What do you think about these places? Have you been to any of them? If so, what was your impression? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below, and don't forget to mention your favorite places in Florida, too.