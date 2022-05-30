Photo by Dima Valkov from Pexels

When it comes to naming their favorite food, most Americans would say that they love a good steak. However, some of them will also add the fact that it's hard to find a place that knows how to prepare a good one, and that's what this article is all about - helping you find some of the best steakhouses in Charleston, South Carolina. According to what various customers have shared online, these three places are all great options for both casual meals and special occasions, so make sure you add them to your list, and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.

3 Great Steakhouses in Charleston, SC

1. Oak Steakhouse

For those living in Charleston, this steakhouse doesn't need an introduction because it's definitely a locals' favorite. Make sure to add to your list.

2. Peninsula Grill

If you are looking for a place to celebrate a special occasion, this is one of the best options. The food is delicious, and the atmosphere is amazing.

3. Breck's Steakhouse

They first opened back in 1961 and since then it's been one of the best steakhouses in the area.

