Photo by Daniel Jurin

If you live in Massachusetts, you probably know that there are many underrated beaches in the area. Sure, they might not be as pristine as those in Florida, South Carolina, or North Carolina, but they are still worth exploring. To prove it, here's a list of 3 gorgeous beaches in Massachusetts that you'll absolutely love. Whether you plan on going there on vacation, or you happen to live close by, make sure to pay them a visit, next time you are around.

3 beautiful beaches in Massachusetts

1. Coast Guard Beach, Eastham

The first on the list is a popular place among surfers, but it's also suitable for families with kids. Make sure to stay late in the evening because the sunsets here are one of a kind.

2. Lighthouse Beach, Chatham

While some parts of the beach might be closed to swimming, this is definitely a place that you should add to your list because the views can't get better than this. During the summer, the lighthouse is also open to visitors, so make sure to pay it a visit as well.

3. Singing Beach, Manchester by the Sea

This unique place has beautiful views and sand, and it's one of the places you should definitively not miss in your search for the perfect beach in Massachusetts.

What do you think about these places? Have you been to any of these beaches? If so, what was your impression? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comment section down below, and don't forget to mention your favorite beach in Massachusetts, too

