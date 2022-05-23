5 Most Beautiful South Carolina Beaches

Photo by Shifaaz shamoon on Unsplash

Summer is just around the corner and many of us are thinking about where to spend our summer holiday. Whether you are lucky enough to live in South Carolina or simply like to come here often, we have put together a list of 5 beautiful beaches that you should definitely explore next time you are in the area. All of them are highly praised by both locals and tourists and are amazing options no matter if you are traveling with your family and children, if you are on a holiday with a group of friends, or if you are a solo traveler.

Without further due, here are 5 beautiful beaches in South Carolina that you should definitely visit:

1. Kiawah Island

If you are staying in Charleston or close by, you should definitely pay a visit to Kiawah Island. Here, you'll find plenty of activities to choose from, as it's a place that it's suitable for those traveling with children, too.

2. Huntington Beach State Park

An absolutely stunning beach and hundreds of species of birds to admire, Huntington Beach State Park is definitely one of the best choices if you are a nature lover.

3. Edisto Beach

If you are looking for a more quiet place, then you should definitely check out Edisto Beach.

4. Sullivan's Island

It might not be the most popular place in South Carolina, but Sullivan's Island is definitely one of the charming ones. If you haven't paid it a visit yet, make sure you do.

5. Surfside Beach

Last but not least, Surfside Beach is one of the best options when it comes to families traveling with children, but it's a great choice for solo travelers as well.

