Former Taco Bell employee shares store secrets

Alina Andras

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FH8Dt_0fnQqtrC00
Image via Wikimedia Commons

Lots of people across the United States love to eat at Taco Bell and there is no doubt that their food is great, but what about the store secrets that few people know about? Luckily, there are many former workers that are willing to spill the tea and thanks to social media, it doesn't take much for things to go viral.

That's what happened when one former Taco Bell employee decided to share some store secrets on her Tik Tok account. The video she posted has currently more that 11K comments and millions of views.

Taco Bell store secrets the former employee shared online

She strongly recommends people to stay away from the shredded chicken and to swap it out for grilled chicken. The shredded chicken contains "all the bits of the chicken you don't want to eat", according to her. She even mentions that if you do order shredded chicken there is a high probability that you will find traces of bones at some point.

As for the famous steak, according to what she said, "it's 90% gelatine", and she would not recommend customers to order it.

However, she also uses the social media platform to debunk some myths that have been circulating online saying that ground beef is indeed ground beef so it's safe to order it.

What do you think about what this former Taco Bell worker had to say? Have you ever tried these foods at Taco Bell? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Lastly, don't forget to share this article on social media so more people can find out about these Taco Bell store secrets.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Taco Bell# food# store secrets# Restaurants

Comments / 1

Published by

Storyteller with over 8 years of practical experience.

N/A
2511 followers

More from Alina Andras

Charlotte, NC

3 Great Steakhouses in Charlotte, North Carolina

It's true that almost all of us can prepare a good steak in the comfort of our home, but what's also true is that it feel good to go out from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner with friends and family. If you live in Charlotte, North Carolina, or simply happen to come here often, we have put together a list of 3 great steakhouses in the area that we recommend you to visit next time you feel like dining out. They are great options for a casual meal with some friends or family members, but they are also great choices for when you want to celebrate a special occasion.

Read full story
1 comments
Charleston, SC

3 Great Burger Spots in Charleston, South Carolina

When it comes to comfort food, a good burger is still top of the list for most people. However, the burgers available at some famous fast-food chains are simply not worth it. Not when you can enjoy a much better burger. To prove it, we have put together a list of 3 great burger spots in Charleston that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. Here are our top choices:

Read full story

Starbucks worker shares store secret to getting free drinks

If you love to treat yourself to various drinks from Starbucks then you might want to know this store secret that a Starbucks worker has shared online. According to her, you can get free Starbucks drinks. However, this doesn't apply to all Starbucks stores. Here's everything you need to know about this:

Read full story

4 Gorgeous Beaches in North Carolina

If you've never spent your summer holiday in North Carolina, you are missing out on everything this amazing state has to offer. From absolutely breathtaking beaches and views to friendly people and delicious food, there is something for everybody here.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

3 Stunning Florida Beaches

There is no doubt that Florida has some of the most beautiful beaches in the whole country. After all, this is where most Americans love to spend their spring/summer holiday. If you're one of the people who simply can't seem to get enough of this beautiful state and everything it has to offer, we have put together a list of 3 beautiful beaches in Florida that you will absolutely love. Both locals and travellers recommend these places, so make sure you don't miss them next time you are in the area.

Read full story
1 comments
Virginia State

The richest person in Virginia is a woman

Have you ever wondered who is the riches person who lives in your state or even in your city? Well, if you happen to live in the state of Virginia, then I will share with you that the richest person is Jacqueline Mars, according to Forbes. She is not only the richest person in the state of Virginia, but also one of the wealthiest people in the world. According to Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Jacqueline Mars is the 22nd richest person, with a net worth exceeding $49.1 billion.

Read full story
4 comments

Former Target worker shares store secret

Lately, more and more people have been using their social media accounts to share various store secrets. I've talked about a former Walmart worker who shared a store policy you might not know about, but also about former Taco Bell and Whataburger employees that shared some store secret, too.

Read full story
1 comments

Former Best Buy employee shares store secrets

One of the best things about social media is that it really helps with spreading useful information, and it does it fast. That's what happened with this Tik Tok video that went viral for all the right reasons. In the video we can see a former Best Buy worker that shares different store secrets. People all over the country responded to what he said, and the video currently has more than 400,000 comments.

Read full story

5 Most Beautiful South Carolina Beaches

Summer is just around the corner and many of us are thinking about where to spend our summer holiday. Whether you are lucky enough to live in South Carolina or simply like to come here often, we have put together a list of 5 beautiful beaches that you should definitely explore next time you are in the area. All of them are highly praised by both locals and tourists and are amazing options no matter if you are traveling with your family and children, if you are on a holiday with a group of friends, or if you are a solo traveler.

Read full story
1 comments

5 Amazing North Carolina Steakhouses

Almost all of us can prepare a tasty steak in the comfort of our home, and enjoy it with our friends and family. However, sometimes it's great to simply go out for dinner and have someone else prepare the food for you. If you are looking for a nice place for a special occasion or if you simply enjoy having dinner at a restaurant from time to time, here are some great steakhouses in North Carolina that you should definitely try. All of them know how to prepare a good steak and once you pay them a visit, you'll want to go back for more.

Read full story
1 comments

5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in South Carolina

If you have never been to South Carolina, you are definitely missing out because it is by far one of the most beautiful states in the country. It has stunning beaches, lots of hiking trails, and plenty of outdoor activities to choose from. On top of this, many of the places are pretty affordable compared to Florida, for example.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Whataburger employee shares store secrets

When it comes to great burgers, Whataburger is definitely at the top of the list for many people, especially for those who live in Texas, since the first restaurant was opened here back in 1950. If you love eating here, then you should definitely know about some store secrets that have been shared online. If you already knew all of this and you could even add some more store secrets to the list, please share them in the comment section down below.

Read full story
14 comments

Five Amazing Places for a Long Weekend in South Carolina

South Carolina is one for the most beautiful states in the US and you can easily see why. The people here are incredibly friendly, the views are amazing, the food is great and there is something to do for everybody. Whether you want to sit at the beach all day, go hiking, or treat yourself to a nice and luxurious experience in one of the big cities, you'll definitely find anything you need in South Carolina.

Read full story
3 comments

Former Walmart worker shares store secret

Every day, millions of Americans across the country shop at Walmart. Some people even state that this is their favorite place when it comes to grocery shopping. However, not so many people know about the store's policy.

Read full story
25 comments

5 Great Burger Spots in South Carolina

When it comes to comfort food, a nice burger is still on top of the list for many of us. However, sometimes it's hard to find a burger that is prepared well. But that's what we are here for. To help you find delicious burgers in South Carolina.

Read full story
6 comments

5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in North Carolina

There is no doubt that North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the whole country, and the amount of tourists that come here on vacation stands proof of that. It shouldn't come as a surprise though since North Carolina truly seems to have it all. From pristine beaches to beautiful mountain trails, lots of outdoor activities to choose from, to charming cities, friendly people, and amazing food. What else could you wish for? The prices are good, too. In fact, many say that the beaches in North Carolina are far better than the ones in Florida, and the fact that you end up paying almost half of what you would pay for the same vacation if you were to choose Florida definitely plays a role in the final decision.

Read full story
7 comments
Florida State

5 Great Seafood Restaurants in Florida

When it comes to food you should definitely try in Florida, it comes without saying that seafood is at the top of the list. There is no doubt that you can find anything you want it the state of Florida since its cuisine is heavily influenced by other cultures so if you have the time, make sure you try as many dishes as possible. However, if you have to choose just one, go for seafood. No matter what kind of seafood you like, you'll definitely find something for your taste.

Read full story
2 comments

3 Amazing Weekend Getaways in South Carolina

Without a doubt, South Carolina is one of the most wonderful states in the United States, and it's easy to see why. The views are absolutely amazing, you can explore both beautiful beaches, as well as hiking trails in the mountains, the food is great, and people are very friendly. Given all of this, it should come as not surprise that more and more people want to spend their holidays in South Carolina. Whether you are traveling with your family and children, a group of friends, or even on your own, you will definitely find something to do here.

Read full story
Ohio State

3 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

Have you ever had a pizza so good that you forgot you were in the United States and believed you were in Italy, even if it was just for a few seconds? If the answer to this question is a strong "no" then you have been going to the wrong places. Everybody knows that some of the best pizza places are in New York, however, there are plenty of amazing options in the rest of the country too and today we are going to name a few of these great pizzerias that are located in Ohio.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy