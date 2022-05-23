Former Taco Bell employee shares store secrets

Lots of people across the United States love to eat at Taco Bell and there is no doubt that their food is great, but what about the store secrets that few people know about? Luckily, there are many former workers that are willing to spill the tea and thanks to social media, it doesn't take much for things to go viral.

That's what happened when one former Taco Bell employee decided to share some store secrets on her Tik Tok account. The video she posted has currently more that 11K comments and millions of views.

Taco Bell store secrets the former employee shared online

She strongly recommends people to stay away from the shredded chicken and to swap it out for grilled chicken. The shredded chicken contains "all the bits of the chicken you don't want to eat", according to her. She even mentions that if you do order shredded chicken there is a high probability that you will find traces of bones at some point.

As for the famous steak, according to what she said, "it's 90% gelatine", and she would not recommend customers to order it.

However, she also uses the social media platform to debunk some myths that have been circulating online saying that ground beef is indeed ground beef so it's safe to order it.

