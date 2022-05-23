5 Amazing North Carolina Steakhouses

Photo by Ashley Byrd on Unsplash

Almost all of us can prepare a tasty steak in the comfort of our home, and enjoy it with our friends and family. However, sometimes it's great to simply go out for dinner and have someone else prepare the food for you. If you are looking for a nice place for a special occasion or if you simply enjoy having dinner at a restaurant from time to time, here are some great steakhouses in North Carolina that you should definitely try. All of them know how to prepare a good steak and once you pay them a visit, you'll want to go back for more.

1. Davison's Steaks, Sanford

An award-winning steakhouse that truly lives up to its name. If you are looking for a romantic place to celebrate a special occasion and you happen to live close by, you should definitely come to this steakhouses. Promise you won't regret it.

2. Brasilia Churrasco Steakhouse, Asheville

If you truly love eating meat, this is a place that will make you believe you are in Heaven. If there's one piece of advice to keep in mind is to go there on an empty stomach.

3. Del Frisco's, Charlotte

An elegant restaurant that serves one of the best steaks you'll ever try. However, don't take our word for it. Go and try it yourself.

4. Southland Steakhouse, Zebulon

Perfect for a casual meal with friends, but also suitable for a special occasion, Southland Steakhouse is a favorite among locals.

5. The Capital Grille, Raleigh

This place makes for a great spot for both lunch and dinner. The service is outstanding, and the wine list is even more impressive.

What do you think about our list? Have you been to any of these steakhouses? If so, did you enjoy the food? Share your experience in the comment section down below and don't forget to mention your favorite steakhouse, too.

