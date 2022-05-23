Whataburger employee shares store secrets

Photo by amirali mirhashemian on Unsplash

When it comes to great burgers, Whataburger is definitely at the top of the list for many people, especially for those who live in Texas, since the first restaurant was opened here back in 1950. If you love eating here, then you should definitely know about some store secrets that have been shared online. If you already knew all of this and you could even add some more store secrets to the list, please share them in the comment section down below.

How to always get the best fries

A Whataburger employee started a Reddit thread where he shared some store secret. At the moment, there are 600 comments so if you want to know everything there is to know about Whataburger, make sure you go through all of them. One of the most interesting things he mentioned is that if you want to get fresh fries, you should ask for fries with no salt. This way you'll get fresh and hot fries, and you can add salt to your liking.

There is a secret menu available

In an article published by KSAT they state that they have reached out to Whataburger and the fast-food chain confirmed that they indeed have a secret menu that includes items that are not printed on menus and are not advertised in any way. Among the reported items that you can order are "Grilled Cheese with Grilled Vegetables" and "Bunless Bacon and Cheese Whataburger". If you knew about this secret menu and have ordered some of the items, share your experience in the comments.

