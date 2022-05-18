Three Underrated Massachusetts Beaches

Photo by frank mckenna on Unsplash

While most people choose to spend their holidays in Florida, South Carolina, or North Carolina, in the past couple of year more and more people come to Massachusetts to explore the amazing beaches this part of the country has to offer. While not so popular as other beaches in the United States, they are definitely worth driving or flying all the way to Massachusetts to see them. Another good reason to spend your vacation here is that it's not as crowded as it is in Florida, for example. Also, the prices are way better here. With less tourists, you can enjoy a peaceful and relaxed holiday with your friends or family.

With that in mind, we have put together a list of three underrated beaches in Massachusetts that you should definitely explore this summer.

1. Good Harbour Beach, Gloucester

The first on the list is a beach where you will find beautiful white sand and clear water, the perfect combination for a hot summer day. If you've never been here, definitely put it on your list!

2. Duxbury Beach, Duxbury

If you are someone who loves to take long walks on the beach, then Duxbury Beach is where you need to be. There might not be a lot going around here, but you'll find a nice restaurant, some showers, a snack bar, and restrooms, which is all you need for a nice day at the beach.

3. Cahoon Hollow Beach, Wellfleet

Many locals say this is their favorite spot in the area, and if the locals say it's good, then you know for sure it is!

What do you think about this list? Have you been to any of these beaches? If so, would you recommend them? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below and don't forget to mention your favorite beach in Massachusetts, too.