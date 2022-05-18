Five Underrated Florida Beaches

Photo by frank mckenna on Unsplash

There is no doubt that Florida has some of the most amazing beaches in the United States. Whether you are in your 20s and you fly to Florida over the weekend to have a great time with your friends and party all day and all night on the beach, or you are older and traveling with your family and children, there is something for everybody here. From secluded beaches to places that are crowded 24/7, you'll definitely find the vibe you are looking for, if you know where to look.

However, today we are going to focus on five beaches that are not so popular but are definitely worth exploring. Here are our top picks when it comes to underrated beaches in Florida:

1. Honeymoon Island

If you want a clean and quiet place that happens to have some of the best sunsets in Florida, forget about the popular beaches and head over to Honeymoon Island.

2. Miramar Beach

At Miramar Beach you'll find plenty of water activities to enjoy, yet not so many people. So if you want to avoid the crowds, this is one of the best options.

3. Santa Rosa Beach

Clear water, clean beaches, and plenty of things to do for everybody. No matter if you are traveling with your friends or family, this is one of the best places in Florida. Solo travelers will love it too!

4. Bahia Honda State Park

If you are tired of the touristy vibe of Miami, just head over to Bahia Honda. You'll even forget you're still in Florida.

5. Grayton Beach

Last but not least, this is one of the most beautiful beaches in the whole country, yet not many people put it on their bucket list, for some reason. Make sure you explore it on your next trip to Florida!

Have you been to any of these beaches? If so, what did you think? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below and don't forget to mention your favorite beach in Florida, too! Lastly, make sure to add new places to our list, if you think you know other overlooked beaches in Florida that people should start exploring instead of going to the popular ones.