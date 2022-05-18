5 Beautiful Places for a Long Weekend in North Carolina

Photo by Timothy Eberly on Unsplash

Without a doubt, North Carolina is one of the most wonderful states in the country. That's because it has anything you could think of. From breathtaking beach to wonderful cities and mesmerising places for nature lovers, there is something for everybody. That's also why so many people love to spend their vacations here - because they can always find something new to do in North Carolina.

Whether you are traveling with your family or with your friends, here are 5 beautiful places that are an excellent choice for a long weekend in North Carolina.

1. Brevard

If you love waterfalls, then you will absolutely adore Brevard and everything it has to offer. It's a great place to visit, especially if you are traveling with your family or with a group of close friends.

2. Asheville

If you love a good craft beer and outdoor activities, then you should definitely start your journey in Asheville. The city has this hippy vibe that encourages people to live freely and healthy and we are rooting for this attitude!

3. Raleigh

If you are more active on your travels and you love a place where there is plenty of things to do, then head over to Raleigh.

4. Charlotte

Charlotte doesn't need an introduction since it is known to be one of the most beautiful cities in North Carolina. If you've never been here, definitely put it on your list.

5. Boone

If you are looking for a more quiet place where you can avoid the crowds and spend some peaceful days with your close ones or even by yourself, then head over to Boone and enjoy the amazing views and fresh air.

Have you visited any of these places? If so, what did you think of them? We would love to hear your impressions so make sure you tell us all about your experience in the comment section down below. Lastly, don't forget to mention your favorite places in North Carolina, too. We would love to explore them in the future!