Five Amazing Places for a Long Weekend in South Carolina

Alina Andras

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QOP8i_0fi1QiXY00
Photo by Hendrik Cornelissen on Unsplash

Without a doubt, South Carolina is one for he most beautiful states in the US, and you can easily tell why. The people here are incredibly friendly, the views are amazing, the food is great and there is something to do for everybody. Whether you want to sit at the beach all day, go hiking, or treat yourself to a nice and luxurious experience in one of the big cities, you'll definitely find anything you need in South Carolina.

With that in mind, we have put together a list of five great places that are suitable for a long weekend in South Carolina. Whether you are traveling with your family or with your friends, these are some of the best things to do in the South Carolina:

1. Pawleys Island

First on the list is Pawleys Island, a place where you can enjoy a peaceful and romantic atmosphere. Even though it does tend to get crowded, it never feels overwhelming thanks to the lack of big resorts and touristic vibe.

2. Greenville

You can't brag about exploring South Carolina, without visiting Greenville. If you've never been to this natural paradise, then definitely put it on your list!

3. Beaufort

If you are a history fan and love to learn new things as you travel, then Beaufort is definitely for you. It's a great choice if you are traveling solo or with your family and children.

4. Blue Ridge Mountains

If you are looking to spend some time in nature, then definitely head over to the Blue Ridge Mountains, one of the many gems of South Carolina. Here, you'll be able to enjoy some fresh air while admiring the amazing views that will take your breath away. If you want some quiet time, there are plenty of places where you can escape the crowds.

5. Hilton Head

Some locals say that you'll catch the most mesmerising sunsets in Hilton Head so if you love to gaze at the sun as it sets, this is your place. It has a laid-back vibe and it's a great choice for people of all ages.

What do you think about these places? Have you visited any of them? If so, would you recommend them to others? We would love to hear all about your experience in the comment section down below. Don't forget to include your favorite places in South Carolina, too. We would like to check them out as well!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

Storyteller with over 8 years of practical experience.

N/A
1950 followers

More from Alina Andras

Former Walmart worker shares store secret

Every day, millions of Americans across the country shop at Walmart. Some people even state that this is their favorite place when it comes to grocery shopping. However, not so many people know about the store's policy.

Read full story

5 Great Burger Spots in South Carolina

When it comes to comfort food, a nice burger is still on top of the list for many of us. However, sometimes it's hard to find a burger that is prepared well. But that's what we are here for. To help you find delicious burgers in South Carolina.

Read full story
4 comments

5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in North Carolina

There is no doubt that North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the whole country, and the amount of tourists that come here on vacation stands proof of that. It shouldn't come as a surprise though since North Carolina truly seems to have it all. From pristine beaches to beautiful mountain trails, lots of outdoor activities to choose from, to charming cities, friendly people, and amazing food. What else could you wish for? The prices are good, too. In fact, many say that the beaches in North Carolina are far better than the ones in Florida, and the fact that you end up paying almost half of what you would pay for the same vacation if you were to choose Florida definitely plays a role in the final decision.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

5 Great Seafood Restaurants in Florida

When it comes to food you should definitely try in Florida, it comes without saying that seafood is at the top of the list. There is no doubt that you can find anything you want it the state of Florida since its cuisine is heavily influenced by other cultures so if you have the time, make sure you try as many dishes as possible. However, if you have to choose just one, go for seafood. No matter what kind of seafood you like, you'll definitely find something for your taste.

Read full story
2 comments

3 Amazing Weekend Getaways in South Carolina

Without a doubt, South Carolina is one of the most wonderful states in the United States, and it's easy to see why. The views are absolutely amazing, you can explore both beautiful beaches, as well as hiking trails in the mountains, the food is great, and people are very friendly. Given all of this, it should come as not surprise that more and more people want to spend their holidays in South Carolina. Whether you are traveling with your family and children, a group of friends, or even on your own, you will definitely find something to do here.

Read full story
Ohio State

3 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

Have you ever had a pizza so good that you forgot you were in the United States and believed you were in Italy, even if it was just for a few seconds? If the answer to this question is a strong "no" then you have been going to the wrong places. Everybody knows that some of the best pizza places are in New York, however, there are plenty of amazing options in the rest of the country too and today we are going to name a few of these great pizzerias that are located in Ohio.

Read full story
Massachusetts State

3 Great Seafood Places in Massachusetts

If you love to eat seafood then you know that sometimes it can be hard to find a place that knows how to prepare delicious seafood dishes. And while all of us could make them at home, there is something about going at a restaurant and enjoying a nice plate of food with your friends and family, or even by yourself. It might be the food or it might just be the fact that you are being served. Either way, that food just hits different! And because we want you to have an amazing experience when you are eating out, we have put together a list of 3 amazing seafood restaurants in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. Here are our top choices:

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

3 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida

When it comes to comfort food, a nice pizza is definitely on the list for the majority of people. However, it's not always easy to find a place that really knows how to cook a delicious pizza. Since Italy is pretty far away, and not everybody is lucky enough to live in New York so they can enjoy a good slice of pizza whenever they want, you have to really do your research before dining out. Luckily, we have done it for you this time and we have put together a list of 3 amazing pizza places in Florida that you really should not miss next time you are in the area.

Read full story
Massachusetts State

Three Underrated Massachusetts Beaches

While most people choose to spend their holidays in Florida, South Carolina, or North Carolina, in the past couple of year more and more people come to Massachusetts to explore the amazing beaches this part of the country has to offer. While not so popular as other beaches in the United States, they are definitely worth driving or flying all the way to Massachusetts to see them. Another good reason to spend your vacation here is that it's not as crowded as it is in Florida, for example. Also, the prices are way better here. With less tourists, you can enjoy a peaceful and relaxed holiday with your friends or family.

Read full story
Florida State

Five Underrated Florida Beaches

There is no doubt that Florida has some of the most amazing beaches in the United States. Whether you are in your 20s and you fly to Florida over the weekend to have a great time with your friends and party all day and all night on the beach, or you are older and traveling with your family and children, there is something for everybody here. From secluded beaches to places that are crowded 24/7, you'll definitely find the vibe you are looking for, if you know where to look.

Read full story
1 comments

5 Beautiful Places for a Long Weekend in North Carolina

Without a doubt, North Carolina is one of the most wonderful states in the country. That's because it has anything you could think of. From breathtaking beach to wonderful cities and mesmerising places for nature lovers, there is something for everybody. That's also why so many people love to spend their vacations here - because they can always find something new to do in North Carolina.

Read full story
Asheville, NC

Five Great Pizza Spots in North Carolina

It comes without saying that it's very important to take care of our bodies and nurture ourselves with healthy food. However, it's also important to be realistic. A healthy diet does not mean you have to label processed food as bad and never have it. Not at all. A healthy diet is a balanced one, where you eat heathy food most of the time and enjoy your favorite sweets or comfort food in moderation.

Read full story
1 comments
Ohio State

3 Great BBQ Restaurants in Ohio

There is no doubt that all of us can make a delicious BBQ at home and enjoy it with our friends and family members. However, from time to time, it's nice to go out and simply enjoy a BBQ that somebody else prepared. And that's what this article is about. If you are looking for great BBQ restaurants in Ohio, we've got you covered. We've put together a list of 3 amazing places in Ohio that you should definitely check out next time you are in the area. Here are our top picks:

Read full story
1 comments

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina or come here often on holiday, then you probably know that there are lots of great seafood restaurants in the state. In fact, it's one of the foods you should really try when visiting North Carolina. However, since there are so many options to choose from, it can be difficult to pick a restaurant. Don't worry, we got your back. We have put together a list of 3 amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely visit on your next visit. Here are our choices:

Read full story
5 comments

3 Great Pizza Spots in South Carolina

When it comes to comfort food, there is no doubt that one of the best choices is a delicious pizza. While this is definitely not something you should have on a regular basis, it's perfectly ok to enjoy some fast-food from time to time. Just make sure you don't make a habit out of it. The best advice is to have a balanced diet: eat healthy most of the time and enjoy processed food in moderation.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

3 Beautiful Family-Friendly Beaches in Florida

It's no secret that Florida has some of the most beautiful beaches in the whole country. Whether you are traveling with your partner and children, or you are going on a short trip with your friends, Florida definitely has something for everybody.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

3 Great Burger Spots in Chicago

What food comes to your mind when you think about comfort food? For me, it's definitely a good burger, and some amazing fries on the side. And while almost every country in the world now serves delicious burgers, there is something about the american ones - I feel they just taste better. It might be the meat, it mights be the mix of sauces we are using, or might simply be the fact that I am used to this taste. Whatever the reason, I know that some of the best burgers I've had were from local places in the United States.

Read full story
3 comments
Chicago, IL

Five Great Steakhouses in Chicago

When it comes to dining out, most people would choose a place where they can enjoy a true delicacy. While it's not that hard to cook your own steak at home - and many of us do, especially when we have friends and family over, but there is something about the steak you eat at the restaurant. Maybe it has something to do with the way they prepare it or maybe it's just the fact that you don't have to do anything, you just order your food and they serve it to you in about 20 minutes. Nonetheless, dining out is something we should all do from time to time, not matter how much we love to cook.

Read full story
3 comments
Miami, FL

3 Great Burger Spots in Miami

There is no doubt that Florida is one of the most wonderful states in the country. One of the reasons why many people love to go there on holiday is because there truly is something for everybody. Whether you are traveling with your partner and your children, or you want to have fun with a group of friends, you will definitely find a place and crowd for your needs. From secluded beaches to amazing parties on the beach that last all night, you most likely will want to go back to Florida after your first trip.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy