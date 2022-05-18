Five Amazing Places for a Long Weekend in South Carolina

Photo by Hendrik Cornelissen on Unsplash

Without a doubt, South Carolina is one for he most beautiful states in the US, and you can easily tell why. The people here are incredibly friendly, the views are amazing, the food is great and there is something to do for everybody. Whether you want to sit at the beach all day, go hiking, or treat yourself to a nice and luxurious experience in one of the big cities, you'll definitely find anything you need in South Carolina.

With that in mind, we have put together a list of five great places that are suitable for a long weekend in South Carolina. Whether you are traveling with your family or with your friends, these are some of the best things to do in the South Carolina:

1. Pawleys Island

First on the list is Pawleys Island, a place where you can enjoy a peaceful and romantic atmosphere. Even though it does tend to get crowded, it never feels overwhelming thanks to the lack of big resorts and touristic vibe.

2. Greenville

You can't brag about exploring South Carolina, without visiting Greenville. If you've never been to this natural paradise, then definitely put it on your list!

3. Beaufort

If you are a history fan and love to learn new things as you travel, then Beaufort is definitely for you. It's a great choice if you are traveling solo or with your family and children.

4. Blue Ridge Mountains

If you are looking to spend some time in nature, then definitely head over to the Blue Ridge Mountains, one of the many gems of South Carolina. Here, you'll be able to enjoy some fresh air while admiring the amazing views that will take your breath away. If you want some quiet time, there are plenty of places where you can escape the crowds.

5. Hilton Head

Some locals say that you'll catch the most mesmerising sunsets in Hilton Head so if you love to gaze at the sun as it sets, this is your place. It has a laid-back vibe and it's a great choice for people of all ages.

What do you think about these places? Have you visited any of them? If so, would you recommend them to others? We would love to hear all about your experience in the comment section down below. Don't forget to include your favorite places in South Carolina, too. We would like to check them out as well!