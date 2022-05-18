Five Great Pizza Spots in North Carolina

Photo by Shourav Sheikh on Unsplash

It comes without saying that it's very important to take care of our bodies and nurture ourselves with healthy food. However, it's also important to be realistic. A healthy diet does not mean you have to label processed food as bad and never have it. Not at all. A healthy diet is a balanced one, where you eat heathy food most of the time and enjoy your favorite sweets or comfort food in moderation.

With this in mind, today we want to talk about pizza. More exactly, we want to share with you five amazing pizza spots in North Carolina that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. Whether you live in North Carolina or simply come here often on vacation, make sure you don't miss these pizza places.

1. 800° WoodFired Kitchen, Charlotte

It comes without saying that if you really want to enjoy a good pizza, you should look for a place that embraces wood-fire cooking. If you are not convinced to give 800° WoodFired Kitchen a chance, know that they also have plenty of vegan and vegetarian options.

2. Asheville Brewing, Asheville

If a place is awarded for their pizza, then you know it's a good one. If you are looking for pizzas that don't fit the norm, yet taste amazing, pay this place a visit.

3. Pizzeria Omaggio, Charlotte

If you are looking for some authentic pizza that will make you think you are in Italy, Pizzeria Omaggio is you place!

4. Peri Brothers Pizza, Raleigh

Highly praised by the locals, this is one of the places you should definitively not miss if you are in town.

5. Pizzeria Mercato, Carrboro

Last but not least, if you are craving a classic Margherita pizza, make sure to pay this place a visit. The pizza here is as good as it gets!

What do you think about our list? Have you ever been to these places? If so, did you enjoy the food there? Let us know in the comment section down below and don't forget to mention your favorite pizza spot too!