3 Great BBQ Restaurants in Ohio

Photo by Denys Gromov from Pexels

There is no doubt that all of us can make a delicious BBQ at home and enjoy it with our friends and family members. However, from time to time, it's nice to go out and simply enjoy a BBQ that somebody else prepared. And that's what this article is about. If you are looking for great BBQ restaurants in Ohio, we've got you covered. We've put together a list of 3 amazing places in Ohio that you should definitely check out next time you are in the area. Here are our top picks:

1. Eli's BBQ, Cicinnati

Top of the list is Eli's BBQ, a place that is always crowded. That's how good their food is. Luckily, you won't have to wait in line for too long because it goes fast. Come on an empty stomach because you'll want to try everything!

2. KD's Kettering BBQ, Dayton

If you are looking for a classic american restaurant where you can find some of the most popular barbecue choices, along with homemade pies, this is definitely your place! It's the perfect place for a family dinner.

3. Boney Fingers BBQ, Cleveland

Last but not least, if you ever find yourself in Cleveland looking for a nice place to eat, head over to Boney Fingers BBQ and enjoy a nice lunch or dinner. Once you try their food, you'll definitely want to go back.

What do you think about this list? Have you visited any of these BBQ restaurants in Ohio? If so, did you enjoy the food you had there? We'd love to hear your impressions so make sure you tell us all about your experience in the comment section down below. Lastly, don't forget to mention your favorite BBQ restaurant in Ohio, too. We'd love to pay it a visit and try their food!

