The “We” In Team Is Not What You Think

There is an "I" in team Photo by Alicia Marie Phidd

Leadership is paramount during great times and lean times. Clearly during uncertain and first impression economic times such as these, it is highlighted even more. The epic failure of the Silicon Valley Bank(SVB) of California closing down on Friday, March 10, 2023 heightens panic and fear for the government that there will be a bank run. I was watching the news and all I could think about was when did the leadership fail and how long was it failing, that the end result is one of the worst banking scandals and failures in our American monetary system’s history.

There is a theory about a team that I have posited for years and teach to micro entrepreneurs. Self preservation and the concept of being “selfish now so that you can be selfless later” is paramount to teams performing better regardless of the economic atmosphere. Join me on this walk down this analysis. Take the word team and write it down on a piece of paper. You will see the word “am” and if you scramble it, you can see the word “me”. The word “am” attaches the letter “I” to it. “I” is first person singular pronoun. Focus on the “first person”. When you look up the definition of “am”, it is present tense first-person singular of be. Again the “first person”. Each of you matter and while no man is an island, understanding the importance and value of “you” will change how you treat yourself from this going forward. It will change your perspective when you are in a group i.e. at work.

The “we” in “team” is “I am” plus “me”. Yes, you read that correctly. (I was on the math team in high school, so I think in equations. Being a former scientist didn’t help because I also think in formulas.) When I speak of this “we” for “team”, I want you to think of branding because it is. When it is branding, you are going to be accountable for your portion of your task on the group project. There is no inventor or creator that wants their brand tarnished. When a leader recognizes that a team is merely several “Is” and “AMs’,the results will be better. You will have less people stressed out at work. The 80/20 needs to be abolished because it supports mediocrity and excuses mediocrity. Everyone has the ability to work at 100% and will work at a 100% if they are valued as true contributors to the system they are in. They will own their tasks as their “brand” when leadership in corporate America recognizes each person on the team represents their brand, i.e. their name and should be recognized for each contribution no matter how small it appears on a macro level. If they did not contribute there would be no institution. Think about it.