The “We” In Team Is Not What You Think

Alicia Marie Phidd

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CHpu6_0lFRjZmW00
There is an "I" in teamPhoto byAlicia Marie Phidd

Leadership is paramount during great times and lean times. Clearly during uncertain and first impression economic times such as these, it is highlighted even more. The epic failure of the Silicon Valley Bank(SVB) of California closing down on Friday, March 10, 2023 heightens panic and fear for the government that there will be a bank run. I was watching the news and all I could think about was when did the leadership fail and how long was it failing, that the end result is one of the worst banking scandals and failures in our American monetary system’s history.

There is a theory about a team that I have posited for years and teach to micro entrepreneurs. Self preservation and the concept of being “selfish now so that you can be selfless later” is paramount to teams performing better regardless of the economic atmosphere. Join me on this walk down this analysis. Take the word team and write it down on a piece of paper. You will see the word “am” and if you scramble it, you can see the word “me”. The word “am” attaches the letter “I” to it. “I” is first person singular pronoun. Focus on the “first person”. When you look up the definition of “am”, it is present tense first-person singular of be. Again the “first person”. Each of you matter and while no man is an island, understanding the importance and value of “you” will change how you treat yourself from this going forward. It will change your perspective when you are in a group i.e. at work.

The “we” in “team” is “I am” plus “me”. Yes, you read that correctly. (I was on the math team in high school, so I think in equations. Being a former scientist didn’t help because I also think in formulas.) When I speak of this “we” for “team”, I want you to think of branding because it is. When it is branding, you are going to be accountable for your portion of your task on the group project. There is no inventor or creator that wants their brand tarnished. When a leader recognizes that a team is merely several “Is” and “AMs’,the results will be better. You will have less people stressed out at work. The 80/20 needs to be abolished because it supports mediocrity and excuses mediocrity. Everyone has the ability to work at 100% and will work at a 100% if they are valued as true contributors to the system they are in. They will own their tasks as their “brand” when leadership in corporate America recognizes each person on the team represents their brand, i.e. their name and should be recognized for each contribution no matter how small it appears on a macro level. If they did not contribute there would be no institution. Think about it.

Where were the “accountability partners” within SVB and externally? If each person viewed their contribution to a workplace and to teams within the workplace as their “brand”, it would reduce attrition rate at companies and it would stop some of the bleeding early at colossal impending failures such as Silicon Valley Bank.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# silicon valley bank# svb# leadership# team# branding

Comments / 0

Published by

Alicia Marie Phidd is an author, lawyer and former polymer scientist who writes opinion pieces on business and philosophy because she believes information is an asset.

Florida State
22 followers

More from Alicia Marie Phidd

Can The "A" in ChatGPT Represent Fun Activity?

ChatGPT created by OpenAI has taken the world by storm. It has placed artificial intelligence at the forefront of most people’s minds in business. It has both blue collar workers and white collar workers alike concerned about their importance as employees. On the other hand, it is the assistant that the micro entrepreneur always needed and it wasn’t in the budget. Regardless of how you feel about generative AI in general, it is here to stay. So why not make it fun and educational at the same time? Well, let’s look at how that can be done. If you have a group at church or at work or even at a dinner party on a weekend, ChatGPT(CHAT) can be front and center.

Read full story

Business Efficiency, Tech, AI Ethics And The Micro Entrepreneur

The business industry as we know it has changed. This era from 2020 is the “Great Reset” for everyone and everything whether you have accepted it or not. The pandemic while it shut down the world actually opened the eyes of humans and birthed simple realizations of self worth and that “time is money”. About 20 million people lost their jobs in 2020 and we were in a recession in June of 2020. America as we knew it felt different.

Read full story

Digital Divide And Then Here Comes AI: Innovation vs. The Poor

Today, February 3, 2023, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the employment data and it is historic. Unemployment is at 3.4% and the country has not seen that since 1969. The nonfarm payroll added a staggering 517,000 jobs in January, 2023. This has sent economists in a tailspin. It appears that their predictive models aren’t doing much accurate predicting. Federal Chair Jerome Powell stated that inflation was transitory and I wonder if they have a model to predict the rate of this transition because it is not seen by the naked eye of the consumer nor do we feel it in our pocket books.

Read full story
1 comments

ChatGPT, AI's Gift To Micro Entrepreneurs

The global economy is unstable, employment costs went up in the 4th quarter of 2022 and the business world awaits the decision of Federal Reserve’s Chair Jerome Powell tomorrow. While economists are losing their minds trying to decipher the rollercoaster of data received within the last thirty (30) days, the world is buzzing about ChatGPT.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy