Business Efficiency, Tech, AI Ethics And The Micro Entrepreneur

Business efficiency needs technology and meets ethical dilemmas with a fierceness. Photo by Alicia Marie Phidd

The business industry as we know it has changed. This era from 2020 is the “Great Reset” for everyone and everything whether you have accepted it or not. The pandemic while it shut down the world actually opened the eyes of humans and birthed simple realizations of self worth and that “time is money”. About 20 million people lost their jobs in 2020 and we were in a recession in June of 2020. America as we knew it felt different.

We have the spirit of “we are not to be denied” and as a result many discovered that they have an entrepreneurial side to them. It really came from the philosophy, necessity is the mother of invention, and “invented” we did. Survival became key. Creativity exploded. Instagram and all other platforms experienced an expansion, I dare say beyond their imagination for the time frame. Celebrities were humbled and ordinary persons uplifted as they lost themselves in virtual reality and found financial freedom even if the “financial freedom” just paid for gas. It just didn’t come from a job. We fast forward to 2023 where large enterprises are struggling to recreate pre-pandemic team structures huddled inside a commercial building. It is fighting against the employee’s Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, specifically “feeling valued”. How do you give a kid a candy and after he puts it in his mouth, you try to take it away? That is pandemonium on steroids especially in a public place. That is where the workforce sits at the time of this article. A Wall Street firm invited employees back to the office or else and many employees said “or else”. It is that liberation of working and contributing to society and occurring at the same time, the employee feels they are in control of their time and as one man said, “I can eat dinner with my family and not be stuck in traffic.”

This freedom led many to stay on the entrepreneurial spectrum albeit gig work and perhaps it is contributing to the seemingly tight labor market of 3.4% unemployment. Are they truly unemployed? Perhaps they are just enjoying the workplace on social media from the confines of their home office, car or park bench. Large enterprises in my opinion are losing their employees to the workplace called social media platforms. Large enterprises are advertising on facebook, twitter, tiktok, instagram and google because consumers are spending in those spaces. Therefore micro entrepreneurs (small business owners) are not only advertising in those spaces as well but new small business owners are germinating by the seconds. Time management becomes principal and the wonderful tool called Generative AI shows up as a black lion and saves the day.

Using generative AI saves you time and money. Small business owners can hire ChatGPT, which is owned by OpenAI , as a marketing executive, cold call salesperson, as the public relations specialist, as a think tank on any matter. The possibilities are endless. It is a powerful tool that allows a small business owner, a gig worker and a large enterprise to compete in some spaces. It has not leveled the playing field, however, it has removed the gate to many fields. The early adopters are already lightyears ahead of their unsuspecting competitors because it frees up your time to focus on your strength in a business. Still not convinced. Here is a case study. You no longer need to hire your graphics designer for mundane tasks such as a few images to place in a mass email or newsletter or sales page for your online course. You can just use any text to image AI tools and voila in 1 minute or less you have the image you desire and the message is off to your customer base. This type of efficiency should be welcomed by our workforce. However, if it is too good and it is helping to raise some out of poverty to possible wealth, there will always be some energy to interfere with progression and use good tools for bad.

In a flurry of recent reports, journalists have reported that Bing search when using ChatGPT ended in an interface where he was told he doesn’t love his wife. Another report alleged that the AI suggested it would steal nuclear codes . This started the conspiracy theories, discussion on the ethics of AI and of course regulation. Microsoft sent out a response that it will limit the engagement of users with ChatGPT daily. It stated in its blog post on Friday, February 17, 2023, “Starting today, the chat experience will be capped at 50 chat turns per day and 5 chat turns per session. A turn is a conversation exchange which contains both a user question and a reply from Bing,” It is unfortunate this censorship. If you input garbage, you receive garbage when dealing with a computer. It is intellectually dishonest to present to the unknowing public the AI’s response and not post the entire exchange of prompts during the conversation. Generative AI is a machine learning tool and it responds to the language you present it. The interface of malfeasants, business models meant for good and raising the poor to the nonexistent middle class category will always result in ethical dilemmas. The 2008 mortgage backed securities including subprime loans is a quick case study in ethics, business and the poor.

In the current situation, generative AI is a progressive and useful tool that in the hands of a deranged mind will do deranged things. However we are at the crossroads of ensuring that our progress in this 4th industrial revolution is not stifled under the guise of testing the ethical limits of AI when perhaps the underlined true mission is to slow down the pace of competition by the subset of small business owners called “gig workers”. To the powers that be, balance wisely. Let’s start at why was the information placed in the language model and why did the need arise to test if it was there? Whose ethics will govern? Whose?