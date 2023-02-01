ChatGPT, AI's Gift To Micro Entrepreneurs

On the road to change with artificial intelligence. Photo by Alicia Marie Phidd

The global economy is unstable, employment costs went up in the 4th quarter of 2022 and the business world awaits the decision of Federal Reserve’s Chair Jerome Powell tomorrow. While economists are losing their minds trying to decipher the rollercoaster of data received within the last thirty (30) days, the world is buzzing about ChatGPT.

OpenAI, the creator of this phenomenon was founded in 2015 but you would think it was a shiny new toy on the scene these past two weeks. The news reported on the medical exams, law school exam and business class from a MBA program that ChatGPT passed. Albeit, that it did not get an “A”, it did not fail. Academia is having meetings to determine if and how the application will be allowed in their school. There are reports of CEOs using it to write their company emails and social media influencers using it to write their posts. It is endless how it is being utilized.

Solopreneurs and micro entrepreneurs don’t have enough hours in the day nor enough employees, if any, to execute all the tasks required to be efficient and successful. These categories of business owners should hire their weaknesses and ChatGPT can be their strength. The following are five(5) professionals that you can hire ChatGPT as:

Administrative Assistant Copywriter Social Media Marketing Assistant Think Tank Researcher

ChatGPT on the initial screen reminds you that it may have errors. Therefore any information gathered from AI should be reviewed for accuracy. You should also make it a best practice to make it your own. Treat the formatting as a template. Make it yours. Keep in mind that the information provided stops at 2021 although there are some hacks available that allows it to incorporate up to 2023. Artificial Intelligence is not new to our society. ChatGPT found a way to make it top of mind for society. Micro entrepreneurs can definitely benefit from AI if they have access.