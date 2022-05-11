Seagate Portable 1TB External Hard Drive HDD – USB 3.0 for PC $49.99 & FREE Returns

Ali Raza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FSKh0_0fX4WWgm00
Visit the Seagate Store

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Mt5J_0fX4WWgm00
Visit the Seagate Store

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w9ByJ_0fX4WWgm00
Visit the Seagate Store

Product Description

Easily store and access 1TB of content on the go with the Seagate Portable Drive, a great laptop hard drive. Designed to work with Windows or Mac computers, this compact external hard drive makes backup a snap. Just drag and drop to get set up, connect the portable hard drive to a computer for automatic recognition—no software required—and enjoy plug and play simplicity with the included 18-inch USB 3.0 cable.

Digital Storage Capacity 1 TB

Compatible DevicesPS4, PC, Gaming Console, Mac

Hard Disk Interface USB 3.0

BrandSeagateSeries STGX1000400

Specific Uses For Product Business, personal

Connectivity Technology USB

Hard Disk Size 1 TB

Form Factor Portable

Read Speed 120 Megabytes Per Second

Convenient Backup

Maybe you’re diligent about backup. Maybe you’re a pro at putting it off until tomorrow. Whatever your style, Backup Plus portable drives offer an array of easy-to-use software tools.

Back up on demand with one click.

Schedule automatic hourly, daily, weekly, or monthly backups.

Mirror folders for seamless file management.

High Capacity.
Stellar Style.

Refined and understated. Cosy and textured. Backup Plus comes in an array of styles made to compliment your signature look. And whether you’re storing yearly tax documents or ever-growing collections of high-res photos, capacity won’t be an issue

About this item

  • Easily store and access 1TB of content on the go with the Seagate Portable Drive, a USB external hard drive
  • Designed to work with Windows or Mac computers, this external hard drive makes backup a snap just drag and drop. Reformatting may be required for Mac
  • To get set up, connect the portable hard drive to a computer for automatic recognition no software required
  • This USB drive provides plug and plays simplicity with the included 18 inch USB 3.0 cable

Oder now

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# computer accessories# External Hard Drive# 1 TB hard

Comments / 0

Published by

Hello there, I am Raoalirza, an information passage subject matter expert, an inventive visual fashioner, and a transcriptionist.I assist brands weave stories with words. I compose fresh, interesting SEO-upgraded content and direct reaction duplicate

Los Angeles, CA
41 followers

More from Ali Raza

GLUTEN 6 Piece Patio Furniture Set Outdoor Sectional Sofa Conversation Sofa set

GLUTEN 6 Piece Patio Furniture Set Outdoor Sectional Sofa Conversation Sofa Set with All-Weather Rattan Wicker for Porch Lawn Garden(Grey) 【Tempered Glass Table with Storage Shelf】The coffee table comes with a tempered glass top that not only provides a spacious place to hold drinks, food, and decorations but also adds a sophisticated touch to the outdoor space. The bottom shelf offers convenient storage for daily items such as books, magazines, etc.

Read full story

Grand Patio 5 PCS Outdoor Furniture Conversation

Grand Patio 5 PCS Outdoor Furniture Conversation with 32 in Fire Table Set Grey Cushions Rocking Chairs Propane Gas Fire Pit. This patio set provides the warmth and ambiance of a classic fire without a wood-burning fire.

Read full story

105” Sectional Sofas Sets 3-Seat Sofa Couch with Reversible Chaise Lounge....

105” Sectional Sofas Sets 3-Seat Sofa Couch with Reversible Chaise Lounge, Storage Ottoman, and 2 Cup Holders for Living Room Furniture (Grey) 105” Sectional Sofas Sets 3-Seat Sofa Couch with Reversible Chaise Lounge, Storage Ottoman ,and 2 Cup Holders.

Read full story
2 comments

Fire 7 Kids tablet, 7" Display, ages 3-7, 16 GB, Blue Kid-Proof Case With Deal: $49.99

2-year worry-free guarantee: if it breaks, return it and we'll replace it for free. Over 20 million kids (and their parents) have enjoyed the Amazon Kids+ service. Amazon Kids parental controls allow you to set educational goals, create time limits, and filter content.

Read full story

Tube Monetization and Automation Program

Everyone knows YouTube can be very lucrative, but most people think you need to be a YouTuber with a crazy personality to reap the benefits of YouTube. That could not be farther from the truth.

Read full story

How To Access My Investment Research And Reap Massive Crypto Profits

I've been involved in the Blockchain Ecosystem for over a decade. My successful speculations have made me financially free. And if I've learned one thing, it's that a massive nest egg will bring you true peace of mind.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy