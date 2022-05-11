Seagate Portable 1TB External Hard Drive HDD – USB 3.0 for PC $49.99 & FREE Returns

Easily store and access 1TB of content on the go with the Seagate Portable Drive, a great laptop hard drive. Designed to work with Windows or Mac computers, this compact external hard drive makes backup a snap. Just drag and drop to get set up, connect the portable hard drive to a computer for automatic recognition—no software required—and enjoy plug and play simplicity with the included 18-inch USB 3.0 cable.

Digital Storage Capacity 1 TB

Compatible DevicesPS4, PC, Gaming Console, Mac

Hard Disk Interface USB 3.0

BrandSeagateSeries STGX1000400

Specific Uses For Product Business, personal

Connectivity Technology USB

Hard Disk Size 1 TB

Form Factor Portable

Read Speed 120 Megabytes Per Second

Convenient Backup

Maybe you’re diligent about backup. Maybe you’re a pro at putting it off until tomorrow. Whatever your style, Backup Plus portable drives offer an array of easy-to-use software tools.

Back up on demand with one click.

Schedule automatic hourly, daily, weekly, or monthly backups.

Mirror folders for seamless file management.

High Capacity.

Stellar Style.

Refined and understated. Cosy and textured. Backup Plus comes in an array of styles made to compliment your signature look. And whether you’re storing yearly tax documents or ever-growing collections of high-res photos, capacity won’t be an issue

About this item