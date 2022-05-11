Fire 7 Kids tablet, 7" Display, ages 3-7, 16 GB, Blue Kid-Proof Case With Deal: $49.99

Ali Raza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ynXG1_0fX3LoNU00
Brand: Amazon

  • 2-year worry-free guarantee: if it breaks, return it and we'll replace it for free.
  • Over 20 million kids (and their parents) have enjoyed the Amazon Kids+ service. Amazon Kids parental controls allow you to set educational goals, create time limits, and filter content.
  • The included 1 year of Amazon Kids+ gives your kids access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney, and more. Your subscription will then automatically renew every month starting at just $2.99 per month plus applicable tax. You may cancel at any time by visiting the Amazon Parent Dashboard or contacting Customer Service.
  • Parents can give kids access to more apps like Netflix, Minecraft, and Zoom via the Amazon Parent Dashboard.
  • Amazon Kids+ includes thousands of Spanish language books, videos, apps, games, and audiobooks.
  • Save up to $89 on a Fire 7 Tablet (not a toy) for kids 3-7, 1 year of Amazon Kids+, a Kid-Proof Case with built-in stand, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee, versus items purchased separately.
  • Stream through Wi-Fi or view downloaded content on the go with 16 GB of internal storage and up to 7 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching videoes, and listening to music. Add a microSD card for up to 512 GB of expandable storage.

We want you to know

FreeTime Unlimited is changing to Amazon Kids+. For customers who already have a subscription to Amazon Kids+, your active subscription will be automatically replaced as soon as you activate a new Fire Kids tablet, and you’ll receive one year of Amazon Kids+ from that time. Learn more about this subscription.

Oder now

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Fire 7 Kids tablet# tablet# amazon tablet# smart tablet

Comments / 0

Published by

Hello there, I am Raoalirza, an information passage subject matter expert, an inventive visual fashioner, and a transcriptionist.I assist brands weave stories with words. I compose fresh, interesting SEO-upgraded content and direct reaction duplicate

Los Angeles, CA
41 followers

More from Ali Raza

GLUTEN 6 Piece Patio Furniture Set Outdoor Sectional Sofa Conversation Sofa set

GLUTEN 6 Piece Patio Furniture Set Outdoor Sectional Sofa Conversation Sofa Set with All-Weather Rattan Wicker for Porch Lawn Garden(Grey) 【Tempered Glass Table with Storage Shelf】The coffee table comes with a tempered glass top that not only provides a spacious place to hold drinks, food, and decorations but also adds a sophisticated touch to the outdoor space. The bottom shelf offers convenient storage for daily items such as books, magazines, etc.

Read full story

Grand Patio 5 PCS Outdoor Furniture Conversation

Grand Patio 5 PCS Outdoor Furniture Conversation with 32 in Fire Table Set Grey Cushions Rocking Chairs Propane Gas Fire Pit. This patio set provides the warmth and ambiance of a classic fire without a wood-burning fire.

Read full story

105” Sectional Sofas Sets 3-Seat Sofa Couch with Reversible Chaise Lounge....

105” Sectional Sofas Sets 3-Seat Sofa Couch with Reversible Chaise Lounge, Storage Ottoman, and 2 Cup Holders for Living Room Furniture (Grey) 105” Sectional Sofas Sets 3-Seat Sofa Couch with Reversible Chaise Lounge, Storage Ottoman ,and 2 Cup Holders.

Read full story
2 comments

Seagate Portable 1TB External Hard Drive HDD – USB 3.0 for PC $49.99 & FREE Returns

Easily store and access 1TB of content on the go with the Seagate Portable Drive, a great laptop hard drive. Designed to work with Windows or Mac computers, this compact external hard drive makes backup a snap. Just drag and drop to get set up, connect the portable hard drive to a computer for automatic recognition—no software required—and enjoy plug and play simplicity with the included 18-inch USB 3.0 cable.

Read full story

Tube Monetization and Automation Program

Everyone knows YouTube can be very lucrative, but most people think you need to be a YouTuber with a crazy personality to reap the benefits of YouTube. That could not be farther from the truth.

Read full story

How To Access My Investment Research And Reap Massive Crypto Profits

I've been involved in the Blockchain Ecosystem for over a decade. My successful speculations have made me financially free. And if I've learned one thing, it's that a massive nest egg will bring you true peace of mind.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy