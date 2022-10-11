A dog dressed as Batman's getup goes viral on the internet.

Ever since the advent of social media, people have been finding new and innovative ways to share their experiences with different things. We are getting unexpected stuff on the internet that we never assume.

Here I am talking about dogs that For centuries, people have loved dogs for their loyalty to their owners. Some dogs never leave the side of their masters, whereas dogs are always loyal to strangers who just gave a meal to them. The bond between humans and these furry friends is astonishingly strong.

Besides from loyalty of Dogs, they give us a different level of joy as they're playful, funny, entertainer and full of energy. So it's no surprise we love them a lot. A similar video is getting viral on social media. In the video, a dog was seen wearing batsman cloth and looked amazing that stunning people around social media.

A Twitter user named AGuyandAGolden posted a video on his account, and the written caption, "23 days until Halloween. Batdog is ready." The dress gets up of the dog astounds people on social media. The dog's clothing catches people's attention. This dog is making people laugh over the internet.

The video got over ten million views in just a few days; hundred thousand people have retweeted and shared it, and more than 300k people have liked it. And the comment section is getting tons of funny and entertaining comments from people.

A user posted showing her love comment, "The hero we all need."

Another user called, "This is too handsome!"

What do you think about this cute dog? Be sure to follow, like and share.

