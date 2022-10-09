A video of panda playing with water went viral over internet

Playing with water can be a therapeutic way to relieve stress and have fun! Not only can it be really fun, but also really healthy for us.

Well, playing with water keeps us active and healthy. It allows us to work on fine-motor skills like drawing and improve our language and cognitive function. We also learn about other cultures when we play with water around different countries which is a great way to expand your worldview!

Generally, we all spend time on the beach or our backyard pool in summertime and cool down from the sun's heat. We all like to spend time in the pool and play games, which gives us different joy.

Similarly, a video surfing over the internet of a Panda playing with water gives a lovely and cute view to viewers. In the video, we can see a panda sitting in a small pond and playing with water, giving us a stunning view and putting a smile on everyone's face.

The video was uploaded by a Twitter user named Buitengebieden. It was uploaded a few days ago, got more than 6 million views, and more than 45k people have retweeted; the video got many cute comments and tons of people shared it.

A user commented, "Do you want to live your best life! Then it's time to have fun, find joy and follow your life's path and life purpose!"

Another user commented, "The best way to spend the day, if it's not too cold to sit in water."

