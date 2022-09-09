The snake stuck in the girl's ear, the doctor was seen removing it with tongs

Grab screenshot from Facebook user Chandan Singh

Social media platforms always amaze us in many ways. Sometimes, it makes us smile on our face or sometimes scare us. Social media surprises us in different ways. These days, it's common to stumble across scary snake films on YouTube and other online platforms. But this video didn't belong to any scripted film. It is scary and seems to be authentic. In this viral video, a snake is stuck in a woman's ear.

A Facebook user from India posted a video on his profile with the caption "The snake has gone in the ear," where we can see a yellow-colored snake stuck in a woman's ear. And the doctor tried to remove it while wearing gloves. Everyone was stunned after hearing the woman's scream. The video ultimately shows a yellow-faced snake peeping out his head from the woman's ear.

In this video, the doctor is trying to remove this small snake. It seems dangerous and emotional draining. It is necessary to take care while removing it. If anything went wrong, it would be dangerous, and the snake could attack the doctor and patient.

Now the video is going viral, spreading Fear over the internet. This video is currently trending on the social media platform. When people see this, they are all shocked. It is not clear where this video belongs. More than 40k people have watched this video, and many more have shared it. After viewing the video, viewers express a variety of unexpected responses. A user commented that "where is the complete video." And another user commented, "True or false, where it happened."