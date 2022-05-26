Central Arizona College’s Princess Kara sets new track and field records

Alexis Young

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZR0lA_0fraVb5t00
Princess Kara.Central Arizona College.

By Alexis Young / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

Princess Kara is an NJCAA Outdoor Track and Field Champion, again. According to Casa Grande Dispatch The Central Arizona College discus champ threw 185 feet, 5 inches surpassing Stacy Ainlay’s 1991 NJCAA meet mark of 181-2 and fellow CAC champ Ilona Rutges’ 2002 national all-time mark.

At the same event last year Kara stunned her coaches, earning her first NJCAA Championship title despite team disadvantages. Coaches described lower numbers and recruitment difficulties last year due to the pandemic. In 2021, Kara’s winning mark was 169-2; 16 feet and 3 inches less than her win this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24rR5O_0fraVb5t00
Princess Kara mid discus throw.Central Arizona College.

Though Kara placed fourth in the 2021 and 2022 shot put, her 2022 mark of 45-3 out performed her 2021 mark of 44-0 ¾.

Even though she made history at the NJCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships CAC coaches told Casa Grande Dispatch about the team’s overall performance difficulties on Friday.

Coach Andrew Wood said their comeback on Saturday softened blows the team took on Friday. Juvonna Cornette offered deliverance from CAC’s lackluster performance as well finishing the 100 meter dash in 11.42 seconds. Cornette is now a national champion just like her teammate, Kara.

Unfortunately — champ after champ, record break after record break — it was not enough for the CAC Women’s Outdoor Track and Field team to place at the NJCAA championship’s final standings. Iowa Western Community College finished first with 117 points. New México Junior College finished second with 98 points. Cloud County finished third with 92 points. Barton Community College placed fourth with 90 points and South Plains College placed fifth with 70 points.

Casa Grande Dispatch revealed that CAC men’s team placed in three events and took 22nd in team standings. For the men’s portion of the NJCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championship South Plains College placed first with 104 points. Iowa Western Community College placed second with 85 points. Barton Community College placed third with 68 points. Coffeyville Community College finished fourth with 67.5 points and Butler Community College finished fifth with 48 points.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# discus# track# field# outdoor# women athletes

Comments / 1

Published by

I found an unexpected comfort and interest in journalism. From storytelling to holding the powerful accountable to the more technical parts of the job, most all of it interests me. I’m using that interest to ignite lights that will illuminate truth.

Phoenix, AZ
191 followers

More from Alexis Young

Florence, AZ

In the wake of Dixon execution, Florence State Prison inmate Frank Atwood forgoes method-of-death choice

(Pinal Count, AZ) — In Florence state prison, Clarence Wayne Dixon was executed Wednesday, May 11, 2022, by lethal injection — the default method when inmates waive the right to choose their cause of death. Dixon forwent his decision and so has Frank Atwood.

Read full story
Casa Grande, AZ

Casa Grande school districts discuss next budget override election

(Pinal County, AZ) — Though Pinal County is projected to experience an economic boom overall, Casa Grande school districts are discussing budget overrides. Casa Grande Dispatch recounted Casa Grande Elementary School District’s board meeting, last week on May 10. Villago Middle School Principal Jeff Lavender delivered a presentation on the importance and rationale of budget override proposals. NewsBreak could not access footage from the meeting, reporters from Casa Grande Dispatch recapped the proceedings.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Despite disabilities, Clarence Wayne Dixon will be executed on May 11, 2022

Clarence Wayne Dixon and an execution chamber at Florence state prison.Arizona Department of Corrections, AZ Central, Reuters, and The Guardian. (Pinal County, AZ) — Clarence Wayne Dixon —the Navajo man convicted of the 1978 rape and murder of Arizona State University student Deanna Bowdoin — was declared mentally compentent for execution on May 11, 2022, despite mental health issues.

Read full story
7 comments
Florence, AZ

One of the new candidates on the Florence Town Council ballot: Cassandra Scherm

It’s no secret that Florence might be gearing up for one of the most interesting Town Council election seasons it's seen in a long time. New candidate on the ballot Cassandra Scherm uses the breadth of her personal and professional skills and titles to try her hand at local government.

Read full story
1 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Clarence Wayne Dixon: A timeline of his life, alleged crimes, and mental health history, as told by the State

Clarence Wayne Dixon and a court document from May 3, 2022.Courtesy of Arizona Department of Corrections and AZ Central. (Pinal County, AZ) — Arizona has been hearing the name Clarence Wayne Dixon since the mid-eighties, but his alleged crimes predated his appearance on our radars. Here’s a timeline of Clarence Dixon’s life, crimes, and mental health history; recorded and documented by the State, constructed from the Combined Index and Exhibits to Motion to Determine Mental Competency to be Executed:

Read full story
Florence, AZ

Meet Nicole Buccellato — one of five candidates running for a Town Council seat

(Pinal County, AZ) — Senior Diversion Officer, mom, wife and Pinal County lifer Nicole Buccellato is throwing her hat into the Town Council’s ring. There are five people running for Florence’s three city council seats complete with a breadth of powers and responsibilities ranging from public safety and budgeting. Buccellato joins two other candidates — Cassandra Scherm and Jose “Mo” Maldonado — as first time political candidates. NewsBreak sat down(virtually) with Buccellato to discuss her life in Florence, her journey to the ballot and her plans if elected.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Groundwater: A crisis or not a crisis? That is the question

(Pinal County, AZ) It turns out Pinal’s potential groundwater crisis was debunked by Pinal Groundwater Task Force members, water resources managers of Arizona Water Company, Terry Sue Rossi; senior Vice President of Global Water Resources, Jake Lenderking; senior adviser to Arizona Water, Bill Garfield and Pinal County Supervisor, Steve Miller.

Read full story
2 comments
Arizona State

Prison paralytic: Don’t call it a comeback, Zyklon B has been here for 80 years

(Pinal County, AZ) — Deana Bowdoin was a 21-year-old student at Arizona State University in 1978 when her life was ground to a halt; now the man convicted of her brutal demise is facing his own. Clarence Wayne Dixon will be the first inmate executed on death row since Joseph Rudolph Wood’s III execution in 2014 and Walter LaGrand’s execution in 1999.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

New Florence charter school American Leadership Academy blends learning with value-based lessons

(Pinal County, AZ) — American Leadership Academy, Anthem South (7-12) is the newest, tuition-free addition to Charter One’s American Leadership Academy. Besides ALA, Anthem South (7-12), which is still under construction, there are only three other facilities schooling students grades seventh through twelfth: ALA, Gilbert North (7-12); ALA, Queen Creek (7-12) and ALA, Ironwood (7-12).

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

A hungry burglar leaves contact info for job opportunity

(Pinal County, AZ) — A stereotypical description of a criminal — a burglar specifically, would probably involve dark clothing, a ski mask and criminal interest in someone else’s bejeweled family heirlooms.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

As Florence prison prepares for closing, comment section debate over prisoners’ rights mimics Supreme Court debate

Correctional Officer Tracy Sisson works Condemned Row’s command post at the Special Management Unit (SMU) in Florence.MIKE FIALA/AFP via Getty Images. In January, the Arizona Department of Corrections Rehabilitation and Reentry announced its newly awarded contract to long-time detention management partner, CoreCivic, growing the La Palma Correctional Center’s inmate population by almost 3,000 and closing Florence prison.

Read full story
13 comments
Florence, AZ

Prison breaks and prison closing

(Pinal County, AZ) — The Florence State Prison, erected by inmates in 1908, is slowly being shut down. The facility’s fate was sealed when Gov. Doug Ducey announced the prison’s closing in his 2020 State of the Address. Doucey claimed the decision would save taxpayer dollars while several news outlets estimated between $274 and $500 million dollars needed to keep Florence prison running for the next three years. Over the past two years, incidents involving Florence State Prison and The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry have shed light on more than just financial issues.

Read full story
27 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy