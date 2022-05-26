Central Arizona College’s Princess Kara sets new track and field records

Princess Kara. Central Arizona College.

By Alexis Young / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

Princess Kara is an NJCAA Outdoor Track and Field Champion, again. According to Casa Grande Dispatch The Central Arizona College discus champ threw 185 feet, 5 inches surpassing Stacy Ainlay’s 1991 NJCAA meet mark of 181-2 and fellow CAC champ Ilona Rutges’ 2002 national all-time mark.

At the same event last year Kara stunned her coaches, earning her first NJCAA Championship title despite team disadvantages. Coaches described lower numbers and recruitment difficulties last year due to the pandemic. In 2021, Kara’s winning mark was 169-2; 16 feet and 3 inches less than her win this year.

Princess Kara mid discus throw. Central Arizona College.

Though Kara placed fourth in the 2021 and 2022 shot put, her 2022 mark of 45-3 out performed her 2021 mark of 44-0 ¾.

Even though she made history at the NJCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships CAC coaches told Casa Grande Dispatch about the team’s overall performance difficulties on Friday.

Coach Andrew Wood said their comeback on Saturday softened blows the team took on Friday. Juvonna Cornette offered deliverance from CAC’s lackluster performance as well finishing the 100 meter dash in 11.42 seconds. Cornette is now a national champion just like her teammate, Kara.

Unfortunately — champ after champ, record break after record break — it was not enough for the CAC Women’s Outdoor Track and Field team to place at the NJCAA championship’s final standings. Iowa Western Community College finished first with 117 points. New México Junior College finished second with 98 points. Cloud County finished third with 92 points. Barton Community College placed fourth with 90 points and South Plains College placed fifth with 70 points.

Casa Grande Dispatch revealed that CAC men’s team placed in three events and took 22nd in team standings. For the men’s portion of the NJCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championship South Plains College placed first with 104 points. Iowa Western Community College placed second with 85 points. Barton Community College placed third with 68 points. Coffeyville Community College finished fourth with 67.5 points and Butler Community College finished fifth with 48 points.