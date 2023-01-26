Escondido, CA

3 Creative Ways to Sell Your House in Escondido

If you own a house in San Diego county, you likely realize that prices have gone down steadily over the past few months. Although no one has a crystal ball, there’s a chance that property values could continue decreasing in 2023. For this reason, homeowners are looking for creative ways to sell their properties that are sitting on the market. Particularly, in cities, like Escondido, selling a home is becoming more challenging because there are fewer buyers.

To counter the decreased demand in real estate, here are three creative and actionable strategies to help you sell your house quickly in Escondido, CA.

Attend Real Estate Meetup’s

Attending different real estate, meet ups and clubs. Can help you find the right buyer for your home in Escondido. There are countless investors and other real estate professionals that attend these types of meet ups. It’s a great way to network with homebuyers in the community. You’ll be surprised how many local investors attend these types of meetings. For example, this company can help you sell a house fast in Escondido. It’s common to see them at meet ups as well.

Don’t be afraid to attend things in person. Especially if your home is sitting on the market for months, it’s important to take matters into your own hands and take action. Attending real estate events can help you find the right home buyer for your home. It only takes one homebuyer to successfully sell your house in Escondido.

Contact San Diego Investors

Although your home is located in Escondido, which is north county, San Diego, there’s a chance that other buyers nearby would be interested. Reach out to local home buyers in the city of San Diego and see if they are interested. Brotherly Love Real Estate appears online as a company that will pay you cash for your house in Escondido. You can find other companies that buy houses in Escondido by searching online. Many will naturally be located in San Diego, but will purchase throughout North County.

If you plan to buy a house directly after selling in Escondido, there are options for you. Mortgage lenders of all types offer different loan products suitable for each type of homebuyer. FHA Lend is a mortgage lender that offers extremely competitive loan products. If you're unsure about your financial affordability after selling your home, it's important to connect with a lender. They can point you in the right direction and educate you on what's possible. North County San Diego real estate isn't getting (much) cheaper!

Rent-to-Own

This is the least ideal option, because it may require the most effort from your part, however, it can work for unique situations. Consider renting out your house to tenants who will eventually purchase it from you. This is called rent-to-own. In the agreement that you draw up together, the tenants will rent your property for X amount of years. Once that time period is up, they will purchase your home for an agreed-upon price. Typically the price is outlined in the agreement already. This enables the tenants to feel confident about purchasing the home once the agreement is that because they already know what the price will be in, can prepare for that.

Renting out property as a landlord isn't all bad. It comes with its benefits. Landlords can generate passive income if the rent outweighs the mortgage and other monthly housing expenses. Additionally, there are several tax benefits to owning rental property that landlords can take advantage of. For example, Schedule E expense categories take into account items like interest, insurance, and maintenance costs that you put into a property. Of course, it's important to work closely with a CPA when calculating what items are expenses and tax deductible.

