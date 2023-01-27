San Diego, CA

Will Millennials Ever Be Able to Afford a House in San Diego CA?

AlexCap

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OytBF_0kPofbrG00
Photo byUnsplash

Admittedly, there is an element of truth to millennials complaining about their current financial situation as a generation. They have arguably accrued more student debt than any other generation, besides the ones that came after them. Inflation has also been outpacing wage increases over the past few years. Making “one hundred thousand dollars” as your yearly income doesn’t carry nearly as much weight as it used to, especially in California. Even if you make 6-figures, you’re maybe considered middle class in parts of San Diego.

With the odds stacked against them, will millennials ever be able to afford to buy a house in San Diego, CA?

Real Estate Outlook for 2023

Looking back at last year, it appears that June of 2022 was the peak for real estate values in San Diego. While they have decreased consistently each month since then, values remain extremely high compared to a few years ago. The affordability of housing in San Diego has been blown out of the water over the past few years. Real estate values will likely continue to decrease in San Diego for the next few months depending on the interest rate levels. However, affordability still feels extremely far out of reach for many hungry millennial homebuyers.

Once interest rates drop, it will flood the market with buyers trying to capitalize on the combination of affordable mortgages and lower housing prices. There will likely be more demand for housing in the 2nd half of 2023. Once this shift happens, the market could turn from a buyers’ market back to a sellers’ market, causing prices to begin rising again. Just as affordability seems like it will become more attainable, it could be snatched away from millennial homebuyers.

Creative Ways to Buy a House in San Diego

An FHA loan is the perfect financial tool for millennial homebuyers to break their way into the San Diego real estate market. It’s arguably the best loan product for buyers in terms of money down requirements, besides loans designed for people that have severed the US Military. Even if millennials don’t have good credit, there’s still hope to secure a loan that doesn’t require a huge down payment. For example, certain homebuyers can qualify for FHA Loans with Collection Accounts depending on their financial situation. Don’t lose hope if you have a small amount of savings and bad credit!

House hacking is another strategy that millennials are using more often now because of affordability purposes. When a buyer ‘house hacks’ a property, they rent out some of the rooms (or units) in the house and offset their housing expenses with that rental income. Ideally, you can cover your entire mortgage payment, utilities, insurance, etc. with the rental income. However, in San Diego, it’s typically a different story. Covering that entire mortgage payment usually doesn’t happen using this strategy.

It should still be considered a victory if you can cover even a portion of your mortgage. This strategy can enable more millennials to creatively purchase homes they otherwise couldn’t afford. Especially once the market in San Diego gets competitive on the buyer side again, it’s vital that millennial homebuyers use every possible strategy available to them. In 2021, properties would go pending in days. Now, it can take several weeks for a home to sell on the market in San Diego. However, those tides will shift at some point in the future.

Where Should Millennial Homebuyers Look

There are options for millennial homebuyers to shop for houses outside of San Diego if they want to get started at a lower price point. Places like Oceanside offer a more affordable option versus other cities in North County SD. Buyers can also reach out to people in El Cajon to see if they want to sell their houses. This can be a good stepping stone for first-time homebuyers to get their feet wet. However, it’s important to note that if we go into a recession later this year, smaller towns like El Cajon can get hit. This could cause real estate values to plummet. Tread with caution before making the decision to buy a house and have multiple exit strategies at your disposal.

Of course, depending on the exact city that you plan to buy - and the real estate values there - will largely dictate what you can afford. Typically, the more east you go in San Diego County, the more affordable real estate becomes. Working with a specialized mortgage lender is a common way to get a reliable loan with solid rates to make your home purchase. Don't get discouraged based on your income compared to others in California. It's not unheard of to get approved for a mortgage with a $60K income or less. Before you apply for a loan, try to cut some of your debt down. If you can get rid of certain, smaller loans against your personal name, it can help you afford a larger mortgage.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# millennial homebuyers# millennials# buy a house in San Diego# San Diego real estate# San Diego houses

Comments / 15

Published by

I've been writing for the real estate and finance industry for +7 years. What started as a hobby eventually snowballed into a passion that I do for the majority of each work day. I'm also a real estate investor and own several rental properties.

San Diego, CA
80 followers

More from AlexCap

Escondido, CA

3 Creative Ways to Sell Your House in Escondido

If you own a house in San Diego county, you likely realize that prices have gone down steadily over the past few months. Although no one has a crystal ball, there’s a chance that property values could continue decreasing in 2023. For this reason, homeowners are looking for creative ways to sell their properties that are sitting on the market. Particularly, in cities, like Escondido, selling a home is becoming more challenging because there are fewer buyers.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Philly Squatter Issue Persists

philly squattersPhoto byBrotherly Love Real Estate. The squatter problem in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania continues to persist. Although certain economic statistics signal that the economy is getting better, Philly is showing the opposite. There is still a massive homeless person problem, which leads to break-ins and squatter situations. Have you ever dealt with a squatter in your rental property?

Read full story
19 comments
San Diego, CA

Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Invest in Neighboring San Diego Cities

If you are like many San Diego residents, you may be frustrated with how expensive real estate is around here. You’re not alone. Housing prices have risen dramatically in San Diego, and the surrounding cities, over the past decade. The pandemic also caused real estate prices to surge over the past three years. At this point, you may be ready to jump into the real estate game and buy your first investment property in San Diego. If you’re ready to plunge in, keep reading.

Read full story
7 comments

How Crypto Will Change the Home-Selling Process

Cryptocurrency and blockchain technology are drastically changing many industries. Although the real estate industry is usually slow to adapt to technology, it’s not excluded from this wave of change. Selling a home will be extremely different once blockchain technology is fully integrated into the real estate industry. Many people believe that real estate agents won't be involved. Theoretically, you can sell a house without a realtor on the blockchain and have no issues. Home sales that take place on the blockchain can happen in minutes with 100% accuracy.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Why Real Estate Investing in San Diego Will Boom in 2023

Real estate values in San Diego have undoubtedly trended downward over the past few months. The interest rates are continuing to rise, making mortgages much more expensive. Fewer buyers are interested in purchasing homes. Additionally, fewer homeowners can sell and buy a new house, also due to high interest rates. So, why is real estate investing about to boom in San Diego, California? Let's find out.

Read full story
7 comments

What Selling a House in 2023 Will Be Like

2023 is looking grim for the real estate market. Are you considering selling a house next year? Review all available market data points and trends that you can before starting off on this endeavor. Interest rates are extremely high at the moment. This is causing mortgages to be very expensive. Home buyers are getting priced out of the market. Demand for houses is falling, which makes it more challenging to sell a house. Good real estate deals for buyers may begin to pop up more for investors. However, borrowing money to purchase these homes may continue to be more unattainable.

Read full story
4 comments

How to Deal With Squatters in Your Rental Property

Squatters can surprisingly be a common issue for those that rent out their properties. Luckily, there is a specific process to follow to ensure that they don’t get taken advantage of. It is important that landlords quickly begin the evacuation process because the longer squatters live at a residence, the more likely it will be legally determined to be the squatter's property. Landlords should first call the police, serve squatters with an eviction notice and file a lawsuit if the squatter refuses to leave.

Read full story
California State

How to Find a Good Real Estate Deal in California?

Searching for the right real estate deal is not easy. You must first find the right area in California that you want to buy in. There are plenty of options, including tons of neighborhoods that you’ve probably never heard of. Don’t let that scare you away from buying a home there. California has a TON of great options for purchasing properties. You can find great real estate deals anywhere, as long as you buy them for the right price. That’s what it’s all about. Bidding wars for properties can ensue. However, with enough consistency, you can find a good deal in a competitive real estate market. Keep searching for ones that make sense for your numbers and you won’t be disappointed.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy