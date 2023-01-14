Philadelphia, PA

Philly Squatter Issue Persists

AlexCap

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LPTmS_0kEJBtUC00
philly squattersPhoto byBrotherly Love Real Estate

The squatter problem in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania continues to persist. Although certain economic statistics signal that the economy is getting better, Philly is showing the opposite. There is still a massive homeless person problem, which leads to break-ins and squatter situations. Have you ever dealt with a squatter in your rental property?

Here we discuss, how squatter situations occurred in what you can do to remedy them.

Buying House With Squatters in Philadelphia

It’s common in Philly for real estate investors to purchase homes with squatters in them. This source outlines how to sell a house fast in Philadelphia regardless of the occupancy or condition https://brotherlyloveproperties.com/sell-my-house-fast-philadelphia/. Because there are so many squatters in Philadelphia, real estate investors have become accustomed to purchasing properties with them still in it. Of course, each real estate investor handles the situation differently. They are legal and illegal ways to go about getting rid of a squatter.

When making an offer on a home in Philadelphia, with a squatter occupying it, the investor will usually offer a lower amount. This is to account for the intense battle. They are about to have with the squatter. Ejecting, a squatter is tiresome, time-consuming, and expensive. Cash for keys is a strategy used throughout different parts of evictions and ejectments. Eventually, investors get the constable involved, who can help them eject the squatters after going through the correct in formal process in Philadelphia.

Sell a House with Squatters in Philadelphia

Unfortunately, since squatter situations are so common, properties are also sold with them still in them. It’s common to see someone sell a house with squatters in Philadelphia. It’s extremely difficult to get them out. Especially when the property owner is a first-time landlord, they will likely feel in over their head. Squatters happened to many homeowners and landlords throughout Philly. This is why people eventually throw up their hands and sell the house with squatters still occupying it. If you can find the right buyer, it may be worth selling versus dealing with a problem.

Other Options for Dealing with Squatters

Cash for keys is one of the most common strategies for dealing with squatters. This can involve lots of cash or small amounts. Another strategy is to write the squatter a note or letter. You can leave this at the door so that you don’t have to confront them in person. This helps you avoid any potential physical conflicts that could occur. Of course, this is not advice. Do what you feel comfortable doing and don’t put yourself into a dangerous situation with a squatter in Philadelphia. Ideally, you write them a letter, and they move out in the timeframe that you provide.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# philly squatters# philadelphia squatters# philadelphia squatters rights# how to evict a squatter philad# philly squatter

Comments / 13

Published by

I've been writing for the real estate and finance industry for +7 years. What started as a hobby eventually snowballed into a passion that I do for the majority of each work day. I'm also a real estate investor and own several rental properties.

San Diego, CA
72 followers

More from AlexCap

San Diego, CA

Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Invest in Neighboring San Diego Cities

If you are like many San Diego residents, you may be frustrated with how expensive real estate is around here. You’re not alone. Housing prices have risen dramatically in San Diego, and the surrounding cities, over the past decade. The pandemic also caused real estate prices to surge over the past three years. At this point, you may be ready to jump into the real estate game and buy your first investment property in San Diego. If you’re ready to plunge in, keep reading.

Read full story
4 comments

How Crypto Will Change the Home-Selling Process

Cryptocurrency and blockchain technology are drastically changing many industries. Although the real estate industry is usually slow to adapt to technology, it’s not excluded from this wave of change. Selling a home will be extremely different once blockchain technology is fully integrated into the real estate industry. Many people believe that real estate agents won't be involved. Theoretically, you can sell a house without a realtor on the blockchain and have no issues. Home sales that take place on the blockchain can happen in minutes with 100% accuracy.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Why Real Estate Investing in San Diego Will Boom in 2023

Real estate values in San Diego have undoubtedly trended downward over the past few months. The interest rates are continuing to rise, making mortgages much more expensive. Fewer buyers are interested in purchasing homes. Additionally, fewer homeowners can sell and buy a new house, also due to high interest rates. So, why is real estate investing about to boom in San Diego, California? Let's find out.

Read full story
7 comments

What Selling a House in 2023 Will Be Like

2023 is looking grim for the real estate market. Are you considering selling a house next year? Review all available market data points and trends that you can before starting off on this endeavor. Interest rates are extremely high at the moment. This is causing mortgages to be very expensive. Home buyers are getting priced out of the market. Demand for houses is falling, which makes it more challenging to sell a house. Good real estate deals for buyers may begin to pop up more for investors. However, borrowing money to purchase these homes may continue to be more unattainable.

Read full story
4 comments

How to Deal With Squatters in Your Rental Property

Squatters can surprisingly be a common issue for those that rent out their properties. Luckily, there is a specific process to follow to ensure that they don’t get taken advantage of. It is important that landlords quickly begin the evacuation process because the longer squatters live at a residence, the more likely it will be legally determined to be the squatter's property. Landlords should first call the police, serve squatters with an eviction notice and file a lawsuit if the squatter refuses to leave.

Read full story
California State

How to Find a Good Real Estate Deal in California?

Searching for the right real estate deal is not easy. You must first find the right area in California that you want to buy in. There are plenty of options, including tons of neighborhoods that you’ve probably never heard of. Don’t let that scare you away from buying a home there. California has a TON of great options for purchasing properties. You can find great real estate deals anywhere, as long as you buy them for the right price. That’s what it’s all about. Bidding wars for properties can ensue. However, with enough consistency, you can find a good deal in a competitive real estate market. Keep searching for ones that make sense for your numbers and you won’t be disappointed.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy