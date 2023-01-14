Philly Squatter Issue Persists

philly squatters Photo by Brotherly Love Real Estate

The squatter problem in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania continues to persist. Although certain economic statistics signal that the economy is getting better, Philly is showing the opposite. There is still a massive homeless person problem, which leads to break-ins and squatter situations. Have you ever dealt with a squatter in your rental property?

Here we discuss, how squatter situations occurred in what you can do to remedy them.

Buying House With Squatters in Philadelphia

It's common in Philly for real estate investors to purchase homes with squatters in them. Because there are so many squatters in Philadelphia, real estate investors have become accustomed to purchasing properties with them still in it. Of course, each real estate investor handles the situation differently. They are legal and illegal ways to go about getting rid of a squatter.

When making an offer on a home in Philadelphia, with a squatter occupying it, the investor will usually offer a lower amount. This is to account for the intense battle. They are about to have with the squatter. Ejecting, a squatter is tiresome, time-consuming, and expensive. Cash for keys is a strategy used throughout different parts of evictions and ejectments. Eventually, investors get the constable involved, who can help them eject the squatters after going through the correct in formal process in Philadelphia.

Sell a House with Squatters in Philadelphia

Unfortunately, since squatter situations are so common, properties are also sold with them still in them. It’s common to see someone sell a house with squatters in Philadelphia. It’s extremely difficult to get them out. Especially when the property owner is a first-time landlord, they will likely feel in over their head. Squatters happened to many homeowners and landlords throughout Philly. This is why people eventually throw up their hands and sell the house with squatters still occupying it. If you can find the right buyer, it may be worth selling versus dealing with a problem.

Other Options for Dealing with Squatters

Cash for keys is one of the most common strategies for dealing with squatters. This can involve lots of cash or small amounts. Another strategy is to write the squatter a note or letter. You can leave this at the door so that you don’t have to confront them in person. This helps you avoid any potential physical conflicts that could occur. Of course, this is not advice. Do what you feel comfortable doing and don’t put yourself into a dangerous situation with a squatter in Philadelphia. Ideally, you write them a letter, and they move out in the timeframe that you provide.