Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Invest in Neighboring San Diego Cities

If you are like many San Diego residents, you may be frustrated with how expensive real estate is around here. You’re not alone. Housing prices have risen dramatically in San Diego, and the surrounding cities, over the past decade. The pandemic also caused real estate prices to surge over the past three years. At this point, you may be ready to jump into the real estate game and buy your first investment property in San Diego . If you’re ready to plunge in, keep reading.

Here’s why you should not invest in the neighboring cities next to San Diego, California.

Recent growth in San Diego County

Because San Diego experienced so much growth recently regarding its real estate values, it may be risky to get in right now. Prices are high. However, they have started to decline. San Diego county has likely already experienced peak pricing around June 2022. How thick are your gloves? And can you catch a falling knife?

Where To Invest near San Diego

There are several semi-major cities next to and nearby San Diego. Here is an example of a real estate company that reviews how to sell a house fast in Chula Vista https://sdhouseguys.com/sell-my-house-fast-in-chula-vista/ . El Cajon and Oceanside are two other semi-large cities in the county that are worth considering. However, it is all about timing.

Timing is Everything

Since the real estate market has taken off over the past few years, jumping in now, may result in further price decline. Of course, no one has a crystal ball. Interest rates are beginning to lighten up slightly. However, the federal reserve may continue to do what they need to do to crush inflation in 2023. Because there is no guarantee that prices won’t plummet from here, jumping into real estate is risky.

If you can buy a property low enough in California , that is the safest way to purchase a home in San Diego county right now. However, it is difficult to do that when purchasing homes on the market. Depending on how involved you’d like to get in the process of starting your real estate investing career, start attending real estate meet-ups. You can meet professionals within the space and potentially find an off-market deal. This can help you purchase a home at a discounted rate so that even if the property values drop significantly from here, you will still have equity in the home.

Recession Crushes Small Lower-income Areas

Overall, smaller cities can get crushed by recessions. That’s why it can be risky to invest in places like Chula Vista, Oceanside, and El Cajon. If we enter a recession in 2023. Of course, many people think that we are already in a technical recession, but without the label. I get that. However, hearing the news about an actual recession will still hurt the markets in real estate values. Timing is everything, especially when investing in smaller towns, neighboring San Diego, CA.