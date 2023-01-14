San Diego, CA

Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Invest in Neighboring San Diego Cities

AlexCap

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EfRgx_0kEI6Dht00
El CajonPhoto byCanva

If you are like many San Diego residents, you may be frustrated with how expensive real estate is around here. You’re not alone. Housing prices have risen dramatically in San Diego, and the surrounding cities, over the past decade. The pandemic also caused real estate prices to surge over the past three years. At this point, you may be ready to jump into the real estate game and buy your first investment property in San Diego. If you’re ready to plunge in, keep reading.

Here’s why you should not invest in the neighboring cities next to San Diego, California.

Recent growth in San Diego County

Because San Diego experienced so much growth recently regarding its real estate values, it may be risky to get in right now. Prices are high. However, they have started to decline. San Diego county has likely already experienced peak pricing around June 2022. How thick are your gloves? And can you catch a falling knife?

Where To Invest near San Diego

There are several semi-major cities next to and nearby San Diego. Here is an example of a real estate company that reviews how to sell a house fast in Chula Vista https://sdhouseguys.com/sell-my-house-fast-in-chula-vista/. El Cajon and Oceanside are two other semi-large cities in the county that are worth considering. However, it is all about timing.

Timing is Everything

Since the real estate market has taken off over the past few years, jumping in now, may result in further price decline. Of course, no one has a crystal ball. Interest rates are beginning to lighten up slightly. However, the federal reserve may continue to do what they need to do to crush inflation in 2023. Because there is no guarantee that prices won’t plummet from here, jumping into real estate is risky.

If you can buy a property low enough in California, that is the safest way to purchase a home in San Diego county right now. However, it is difficult to do that when purchasing homes on the market. Depending on how involved you’d like to get in the process of starting your real estate investing career, start attending real estate meet-ups. You can meet professionals within the space and potentially find an off-market deal. This can help you purchase a home at a discounted rate so that even if the property values drop significantly from here, you will still have equity in the home.

Recession Crushes Small Lower-income Areas

Overall, smaller cities can get crushed by recessions. That’s why it can be risky to invest in places like Chula Vista, Oceanside, and El Cajon. If we enter a recession in 2023. Of course, many people think that we are already in a technical recession, but without the label. I get that. However, hearing the news about an actual recession will still hurt the markets in real estate values. Timing is everything, especially when investing in smaller towns, neighboring San Diego, CA.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# san diego real estate# san diego real estate investin# san diego housing market# buy property in San Diego# invest in San Diego property

Comments / 4

Published by

I've been writing for the real estate and finance industry for +7 years. What started as a hobby eventually snowballed into a passion that I do for the majority of each work day. I'm also a real estate investor and own several rental properties.

San Diego, CA
72 followers

More from AlexCap

Philadelphia, PA

Philly Squatter Issue Persists

philly squattersPhoto byBrotherly Love Real Estate. The squatter problem in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania continues to persist. Although certain economic statistics signal that the economy is getting better, Philly is showing the opposite. There is still a massive homeless person problem, which leads to break-ins and squatter situations. Have you ever dealt with a squatter in your rental property?

Read full story
13 comments

How Crypto Will Change the Home-Selling Process

Cryptocurrency and blockchain technology are drastically changing many industries. Although the real estate industry is usually slow to adapt to technology, it’s not excluded from this wave of change. Selling a home will be extremely different once blockchain technology is fully integrated into the real estate industry. Many people believe that real estate agents won't be involved. Theoretically, you can sell a house without a realtor on the blockchain and have no issues. Home sales that take place on the blockchain can happen in minutes with 100% accuracy.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Why Real Estate Investing in San Diego Will Boom in 2023

Real estate values in San Diego have undoubtedly trended downward over the past few months. The interest rates are continuing to rise, making mortgages much more expensive. Fewer buyers are interested in purchasing homes. Additionally, fewer homeowners can sell and buy a new house, also due to high interest rates. So, why is real estate investing about to boom in San Diego, California? Let's find out.

Read full story
7 comments

What Selling a House in 2023 Will Be Like

2023 is looking grim for the real estate market. Are you considering selling a house next year? Review all available market data points and trends that you can before starting off on this endeavor. Interest rates are extremely high at the moment. This is causing mortgages to be very expensive. Home buyers are getting priced out of the market. Demand for houses is falling, which makes it more challenging to sell a house. Good real estate deals for buyers may begin to pop up more for investors. However, borrowing money to purchase these homes may continue to be more unattainable.

Read full story
4 comments

How to Deal With Squatters in Your Rental Property

Squatters can surprisingly be a common issue for those that rent out their properties. Luckily, there is a specific process to follow to ensure that they don’t get taken advantage of. It is important that landlords quickly begin the evacuation process because the longer squatters live at a residence, the more likely it will be legally determined to be the squatter's property. Landlords should first call the police, serve squatters with an eviction notice and file a lawsuit if the squatter refuses to leave.

Read full story
California State

How to Find a Good Real Estate Deal in California?

Searching for the right real estate deal is not easy. You must first find the right area in California that you want to buy in. There are plenty of options, including tons of neighborhoods that you’ve probably never heard of. Don’t let that scare you away from buying a home there. California has a TON of great options for purchasing properties. You can find great real estate deals anywhere, as long as you buy them for the right price. That’s what it’s all about. Bidding wars for properties can ensue. However, with enough consistency, you can find a good deal in a competitive real estate market. Keep searching for ones that make sense for your numbers and you won’t be disappointed.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy