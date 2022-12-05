Why Real Estate Investing in San Diego Will Boom in 2023

Photo by Unsplash

Real estate values in San Diego have undoubtedly trended downward over the past few months. The interest rates are continuing to rise, making mortgages much more expensive. Fewer buyers are interested in purchasing homes. Additionally, fewer homeowners can sell and buy a new house, also due to high interest rates. So, why is real estate investing about to boom in San Diego, California? Let's find out.

House Hacking Lower Values

Buying a property in San Diego, CA has not been easy in the past few years. Fortunately for new home buyers and real estate investors, values are dropping. According to most real estate charts, the peak of real estate values in San Diego was June 2022. Since then, they have steadily decreased.

Trying to implement the real estate strategy known as house hacking was nearly impossible in the past few years in San Diego. House hacking is when a person purchases a property, lives in one room, and rents out the others to supplement the housing expenses. You can also house-hack a multifamily building by living in one unit and renting out the other units.

Ideally, the rental income from the other rooms or units will fully cover your mortgage, utilities, and other expenses. If you are lucky enough, you can also earn positive cash flow after everything is said and done. Sounds nice, right? Unfortunately for most San Diego residents, this real estate investing strategy wasn't feasible based on the real estate values over the past few years.

Pulling this off successfully meant that you had to get extremely creative, and the stars had to align perfectly. For example, if you bought a house in Oceanside, California with a big backyard, you could add an ADU (accessory dwelling unit) and rent that out. Now, this creative house hack enables many homeowners to successfully house hack in San Diego County. Years ago, you couldn’t buy and sell a house in Oceanside for much profit. Now, most of San Diego County is booming. As the real estate market shifts, so do the value and demand.

Targeting Fixer-Uppers

The lowest-hanging fruit for real estate investors will be fixer-uppers. The younger generations of homebuyers will be more open to fixing up properties to live and invest in. If there’s a damaged roof or outdated kitchen, first-time homebuyers are more likely to take on the challenge. Fortunately, there are reliable ways to prevent some of these house-damaging issues. For example, you can insert leaf guards for gutters to prevent a gutter clog. This commonly leads to gutter system damage and even roof damage. Millennials, with the power of YouTube and Google, will find innovative ways to fix up investment properties and maintain them well.

Millennials Can Finally Afford Homes, Maybe

As property values in San Diego continue to plummet into 2023, it's expected that more people will be able to purchase homes that otherwise couldn't afford them. A huge portion of these home buyers will be made up of millennials. A surge of millennial homebuyers will be charging full steam ahead into the San Diego real estate market next year. Many of them have been priced out of the market over the past two to three years. As values fall consistently throughout 2023, expect to see many millennial home buyers purchase their first property in San Diego.

House hacking will be the key ingredient for millennials having the ability to purchase homes next year. That, combined with falling values, makes real estate in San Diego much more affordable. Additionally, millennials are more flexible when it comes to having roommates. You will likely see San Diego County residents purchasing a house with multiple rooms and renting out the remaining ones that they don't live in.

This can be structured and multiple types of ways depending on the property owner/landlord. Certain property owners will want to maximize their rental income by renting out every space possible within and around the house. This includes spare rooms, offices, addicts, garages, and backyards. Millennials will fight tooth and nail to successfully purchase their first home next year. Some will only need a slight boost of rental income from renting out other rooms in their house. These property owners will likely leave a few rooms open as guest beds or office rooms instead of renting them all out.

North County San Diego Demand

Just north of the city of San Diego is North County. There is a massive demand for people moving into this area from both outside of the county and outside of the state of California. From Encinitas, to Carlsbad, to even sketchier areas in Oceanside, people want to be in North County. There are endless fun things to do and great places to eat. It's not surprising that there's a giant demand for living here. Because of this, people will continue moving to San Diego County and investing in real estate here. These will be some of the buyers that will purchase real estate investments through house hacking in 2023.