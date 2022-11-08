How to Deal With Squatters in Your Rental Property

squatter house Unsplash

Squatters can surprisingly be a common issue for those that rent out their properties. Luckily, there is a specific process to follow to ensure that they don’t get taken advantage of. It is important that landlords quickly begin the evacuation process because the longer squatters live at a residence, the more likely it will be legally determined to be the squatter's property. Landlords should first call the police, serve squatters with an eviction notice and file a lawsuit if the squatter refuses to leave.

This article will explain what squatters are and how landlords can legally evict squatters without facing any further issues such as legal problems.

What Are Squatters And How Do Landlords Remove Them?

Squatters are usually divided into three categories: those that illegally enter a premises, those who got scammed and truly believe they own the title to the property, and those who refuse to leave a property they previously rented. It's vital to get up to speed with the squatter's rights and laws in your area. This will help you navigate what to do. One thing all squatters have in common is that they occupy an area for an extended amount of time and claim that they own the property.

Squatters can be removed from a property by following a specific set of steps meant to protect both the landlord and the squatter. Following this set of rules also protects those who have properties with squatters from further issues such as being sued by a squatter, losing their property to a squatter, or facing jail time for attempting to incorrectly remove the squatter.

Call The Police And Ask Them To Leave

The first thing all landlords should do when attempting to remove a squatter is call the police. They will be able to assist in the landlord’s request for the squatter to vacate the premises. Landlords should also file a police report and eviction notice to be sure that if the matter goes to court, they’re able to arrive with evidence that they attempted to remove the squatter.

File A Lawsuit

If the squatter refuses to leave the premises where they’ve taken residence, the landlord should next file a lawsuit against the squatter. It is recommended that property owners hire specially trained real estate attorneys to ensure no rules are infringed upon while attempting to remove squatters. Lawsuits can take months to go through. If you're considering buying a property with a squatter in it, proceed with caution. This real estate deal might not be as good as you think. Avoid getting into a property that is too risky.

Remove Belongings After Judgment Hearing

After a judgment is decided in the case against the squatter, landlords should remove all the possessions left behind by them and contact them via written notice notifying the squatter of a deadline to collect their items. It is also advised that landlords ask courts to record notices about picking up belongings to add to their eviction documents.

Oftentimes, you'll find squatters in condemned houses. They are daring enough to occupy properties that are considered 'not livable' by city standards. Make sure that you remove belongings when the time is right. This depends on your city's rules and the legal timeline that you must follow.

Summary

Legally removing squatters from a rental property in the proper way can be time-consuming but is worth doing to minimize the amount of negative legal and financial repercussions owners could receive. As long as landlords call the police as soon as they’re aware of the squatter, file a police report, file a lawsuit if they refuse to leave, and correctly remove the squatter's belongings when they leave, they can evict them relatively easily.