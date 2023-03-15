Virginia Beach, VA

Pharrell’s SOMETHING IN THE WATER Lineup Revealed!

Alexandrea Sumuel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q9ncq_0lJon88p00
Photo by@benhoudijk/DepositPhotos

Update 3/15/23

Pharell's SOMETHING IN THE WATER lineup was revealed this morning!

  • 100 GECS
  • AMINÉ
  • AYRA STARR
  • BABYFACE RAY
  • BADBADNOTGOOD
  • BLACK SHERIF
  • CHIKA
  • CLIPSE COI LERAY
  • D4VD DOECHII
  • FEID
  • FLO FLO MILLI
  • GIGI
  • GRACE JONES
  • JAY PHAROAH
  • JAZMINE SULLIVAN
  • JESSIE MURPH
  • KAMASI WASHINGTON
  • KAYCYY
  • KAYTRANADA
  • KEHLANI
  • KENNY BEATS
  • KID CUDI
  • KITTY CA$H
  • LATTO
  • LIL DURK
  • LIL UZI VERT
  • PHARRELL'S PHRIENDS
  • LIL WAYNE
  • LIL YACHTY
  • MACHINE GUN KELLY
  • MAREN MORRIS
  • MASEGO
  • MUMFORD & SONS
  • NILE RODGERS & CHIC
  • NLE CHOPPA
  • POLO G
  • REMI WOLF
  • RIOVAZ
  • SAUCY SANTANA
  • SKRILLEX
  • SUMMER WALKER
  • SWV
  • THE KID LAROI
  • UMI
  • WALE
  • WESTON ESTATE
  • WET LEG
  • WU-TANG CLAN
  • YEИDRY
  • YVNGXCHRIS

The multi-day concert will be held at the 5th Street Beach Stage on Atlantic Avenue from Friday, April 28th to Sunday, April 30th, 2023. All ages are welcome, and children under five can get in free with a paying adult. The festival will also have an off-site Marketplace where attendees will find local retailers, grab-and-go goodies, fashion, and local art.

----------------

Pharrell’s SOMETHING IN THE WATER Comes to Virginia Beach

After three years, Pharrell Williams' acclaimed SOMETHING IN THE WATER festival returns home to Virginia Beach, VA. VIP passes sold out before the artist lineup was announced, and fans on social media say they don't care because "we're talking about Pharrell. He's not gonna bring no one, but the best."

The three-day festival first debuted at the Oceanfront in 2019, was canceled in 2020 and 2021, and resurfaced in 2022 in Washington D.C., rather than Virginia Beach after an unresolved disagreement with the city.

In November, Pharrell Williams announced his SOMETHING IN THE WATER art, culture, and music festival would be returning to his hometown of Virginia Beach from April 28th - 30th. He tweeted SITW "is back in the 757 for 2023."

In a press release, Pharrell stated, "The demand for the festival in Virginia Beach and The 757 - among the people - has never wavered. If anything it has only intensified." He goes on to say, "I need to come back home. There is a pervasive feeling by almost everyone that the festival belongs in Virginia Beach, and the time is right to bring it back."

2023 VIP Festival Passes Sell Out Before Artist Lineup Announced

Festival passes were first released on November 5th during an exclusive in-person Virginia "locals only" sale despite an unknown artist lineup.

"Wild as hell we out here buying tickets with no line up. We might be watching the Teletubbies but it will be a whole vibe," a Facebook user commented on the SOMETHING IN THE WATER official page. Another responded, "frfr [laughing emoji] just bought 2 tickets.. Issa vibe tho."

Enthusiastic fans have faith in Pharrell's choice of performers, dishing out $525-$600 for VIP passes now sold out. Three-day general admission passes are still available, starting at $299.

2022 D.C. Attendee Says It Didn't Have the Same 'Vibe' as Virginia Beach

In 2022, the festival was held in Washington, D.C., over Juneteenth weekend. Pharrell told EBONY around 50,000 people showed up, but the crowd's energy made it feel like more. He says, "The amount of unity, love and communal camaraderie that was felt was just on another level."

Last year's performances took place on the National Mall. The festival featured award-winning artists such as Pusha T, Chloe x Halle, 21 Savage, Justin Timberlake, T.I., Dave Matthews Band, Ashanti + Ja Rule, Lil Baby, Usher, and Calvin Harris.

Although the festival was successful, it presented a logistical nightmare for the District. The DCist reported that attendees struggled with overcrowding and a lack of shade. At one point, Fire Marshals had to shut down all entrances and turn people away.

Charmaine Cannon, an event administrator, told The Virginian Pilot that the festival did not have the same "vibe" as Virginia Beach. "It's just something about the beach that's unmatched," she said.

SOMETHING IN THE WATER Aims to Unite the Community and Celebrate Diversity

SOMETHING IN THE WATER strives to celebrate the culture of Pharrell's hometown. Its mission is to celebrate the diversity and "magic" of Virginia Beach, emphasizing giving back to the community. Pharrell hopes this legacy will live on even after the weekend event.

SOMETHING IN THE WATER is designed to highlight topics that are personally important to Pharrell, such as art and music as keys for inspiring creativity and positive change in people's lives. It also marks a chance for people to discuss important topics, including education, small business, and social issues.

From musicians and students to artists and activists, this weekend event brings together all types of inspiring individuals to promote opportunity and empowerment.

What To Expect at This Year's Event

According to the SOMETHING IN THE WATER website, the 2023 lineup and event details will be announced early this year. Eager festival goers can sign-up for email alerts to receive updates on the event.

13News Now reported that hotels hit 90% occupancy as part of SOMETHING IN THE WATER's $21 million economic impact on the coastal city in 2019. John Zirkle, president of the Virginia Beach Hotel Association, encourages 2023 festival attendees to book hotels early.

Event coordinators are accepting applications from volunteers, local businesses, and restaurants interested in participating in the festival.

This article originally appeared on Wander With Alex.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# virginia beach# Pharrell Williams# festival# music# event

Comments / 0

Published by

Alexandrea Sumuel is a freelance travel writer, the founder of Wander With Alex, and an MSN publisher.

Virginia State
97 followers

More from Alexandrea Sumuel

Virginia Beach, VA

The Bee and The Biscuit: Virginia Beach's Beloved Brunch Spot

Brunch is more than just a meal; it's an experience filled with good food, good company, and good times. An old cottage turned southern farm-to-fork eatery, The Bee and The Biscuit offers a charming and cozy atmosphere locals can't seem to get enough of.

Read full story
2 comments
Norfolk, VA

Join the Feast at Waterside District's War of the Wings Festival

[Promotional Content] Chicken wing connoisseurs rejoice! The two-day War of the Wings Festival returns to Norfolk's Waterside District on March 25 - 26th, 2023. There will be more than 20 varieties of chicken wings from local restaurants for you to try.

Read full story

Virginia MOCA Presents Thought-Provoking Work of Kara Walker

Step into the world of Kara Walker, an acclaimed American artist best known for her innovative use of large-scale silhouette cutouts. She creates powerful and provocative artwork across various media, such as drawings, prints, sculptures, and film. Her confrontational style focuses on the uncomfortable truths surrounding the lasting impact of slavery, racism, sexism, and other inequalities.

Read full story
Norfolk, VA

EDM's S!CK!CK 'Mind Games' Tour Coming to Waterside District

EDM's S!CK!CK 'Mind Games' Tour Coming to Waterside DistrictPhoto byS!CK!CK / Waterside District. As a part of the North American Mind Games Tour, S!CK!CK, one of the EDM's hottest singers, producers, and DJs, will perform at Norfolk's Waterside District on Friday, March 17, 2023. This 21+ show, presented by Miller Lite, is part of Waterside District's Shamrock and Shenanigans event, which marks the beginning of St. Patrick's Day weekend and promises to be an electrifying time.

Read full story
Virginia Beach, VA

Lineup Revealed For ‘Beach It!’ Country Music Festival

Calling all country music fans - this news is for you! Virginia Beach just announced the lineup for its brand new three-day, two-stage country music festival ‘Beach It!’. Headliners include some of the biggest names in the industry, such as Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, and Luke Bryan, along with more than 20 other musical guests, who will perform at the Oceanfront June 23rd – 25th, 2023.

Read full story
Virginia Beach, VA

Exciting Winter and Spring Events in Virginia Beach

It's Virginia Beach's 60th anniversary this year, and this charming coastal city has big things planned! From music festivals and surf contests to beach rodeos and she-crab soup competitions, take advantage of the excitement happening now through June! Discover the best of winter and spring in Virginia Beach with these events showcasing culture, music, art, food, and drink!

Read full story
Norfolk, VA

Experience the Magic of Mardi Gras in Norfolk at Waterside District

Mardi Gras is Coming to Norfolk, Virginia!Photo by[@Lynne Mitchell/Canva]. Mardi Gras, the annual celebration of Carnival season, is coming to Waterside District in Norfolk, Virginia, on Saturday, February 18th, 2023. Presented by Vizzy Hard Seltzer, the event promises to be a night of excitement, with street performers, a King Cake eating contest, a specialty Cajun-themed menu, an indoor parade, hurricanes, live music, and of course, beads.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy