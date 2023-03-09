The Bee and The Biscuit: Virginia Beach's Beloved Brunch Spot

Photo by Alexandrea Sumuel

Brunch is more than just a meal; it's an experience filled with good food, good company, and good times. An old cottage turned southern farm-to-fork eatery, The Bee and The Biscuit offers a charming and cozy atmosphere locals can't seem to get enough of.

This breakfast spot never disappoints! Everything I’ve ever had is delicious. The service is great and we love the valet parking! If you’re in the VA Beach area put this place on your list of “must dine here” - Google Review

Tucked away in Pungo, the circa 1919 cottage was renovated by a local family in 2016. Since then, it has become a local favorite for breakfast, brunch, and lunch.

On the weekends, it's not uncommon to see a line of cars eagerly waiting to get in. A friendly valet attendant will greet you with a smile and take the keys to park your car.

As you approach the hostess station, you can't help but notice the colorful bee-themed decor and an adorable sign that reads, "Please wait to BEE seated!"

Photo by Alexandrea Sumuel

Although there may be a bit of a wait, there are plenty of distractions to keep you occupied. Savor a bloody mary or mimosa at the open-air bar and sit in the garden patio. You'll also find a covered space with tables and games for a bit of entertainment.

Nonetheless, be sure to visit the Bee Boutique, where you'll find t-shirts, locally produced coffee, and other goodies made in the area.

Photo by Alexandrea Sumuel

After being seated, a whole new experience unfolds. The menu offers options ranging from classic southern cuisine to creative signature dishes. Be sure to check out the specialty drink menu, which includes options like lattes, Irish coffee, and a "Bucket of Mimosas Flight."

Photo by Alexandrea Sumuel

The ingredients used are sourced locally, and the thoughtfulness put into crafting each dish is apparent. The homemade buttermilk biscuits are fluffy, warm, and mouthwatering, served with jam and local honey butter. From the "Bay Crab Benedict" to the "Hippy Breakfast Burrito," The Bee and the Biscuit's menu features some of the best comfort food in the area.