Lineup Revealed For ‘Beach It!’ Country Music Festival

Calling all country music fans - this news is for you! Virginia Beach just announced the lineup for its brand new three-day, two-stage country music festival ‘Beach It!’

Headliners include some of the biggest names in the industry, such as Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, and Luke Bryan, along with more than 20 other musical guests , who will perform at the Oceanfront June 23rd – 25th, 2023.

Other performers include Riley Green, Cole Swindell, Brothers Osborne, Kip Moore, Jo Dee Messina, Jameson Rodgers, Nate Smith, Hailey Whitters, Megan Moroney, Lily Rose, Alana Springsteen, Dee Jay Silver, Mackenzie Carpenter, Ashland Craft, Tyler Braden, Aaron Raitiere, Ben Burgess, Madeline Edwards, Pillbox Patti, George Birge, Erin Kinsey, Peytan Porter, and Chayce Beckham.

Get Your ‘Beach It!’ Festival Passes

If you’re local or military and want to get your VIP passes before they sell out, head to Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater this Saturday, February 18th, between 10 AM to 4 PM.

Regular pre-sale passes are available Monday, February 20th, and all festival passes become available Tuesday, February 21st, at 10 AM.

Are you planning to make a vacation out of it? If so, book your hotel now before they fill up. ‘Beach It!’ also offers hotel packages , which include festival passes, that will become available on Tuesday.

Other Festivals Coming to VB in 2023

Pharrell Williams’ highly anticipated SOMETHING IN THE WATER music festival returns to the beach from April 28th through 30th. This three-day music festival features live performances by famous artists on multiple Oceanfront stages all weekend long. While the lineup has yet to be announced, VIP passes have already sold out.

The Z Fringe Festival , on April 7th and 8th, is the region’s first major theater festival and showcases unique creative works in a weekend of adventurous theater. Performances feature self-produced works by local artists on three stages in Zeiders American Dream Theater.

Bring the kids to the Atlantic Coast Kite Festival with multi-hued kites dotting the sky at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on May 6th and 7th.

If you want to experience the best of culture and performance, visiting Virginia Beach during its 26th Annual Virginia Arts Festival is a must. Ballet Hispanico & acclaimed dance group Mark Morris will mesmerize guests at Sandler Center for Performing Arts. Illusionist Scott Silven will perform his captivating routine at the Historic Cavalier Resort Hotel – complete with an unforgettable dinner! For music fans, there's something special too - performances by The Virginia Symphony plus PANFest on May 12th and 13th!

Adrenaline-seekers, rejoice! Jackalope Fest is here to give you your ultimate action sports fix. From the 2nd to the 4th of June, skateboarders and BASE jumpers are ready for take-off while break dancers show their moves on a brand new stage; don't miss out on this chance to witness some seriously heart-pumping feats!

Then shake it up with La Fiesta Virginia Beach on June 16th and 17th - a passionate celebration of Latin culture featuring music, tantalizing food, and lots of dancing!

Image Credits: [@tncountryfan/CC BY-NC 2.0]