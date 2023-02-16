Virginia Beach, VA

Lineup Revealed For ‘Beach It!’ Country Music Festival

Alexandrea Sumuel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rn7qN_0koN0sOF00
Photo by[@tncountryfan/CC BY-NC 2.0]

Calling all country music fans - this news is for you! Virginia Beach just announced the lineup for its brand new three-day, two-stage country music festival ‘Beach It!’

Headliners include some of the biggest names in the industry, such as Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, and Luke Bryan, along with more than 20 other musical guests, who will perform at the Oceanfront June 23rd – 25th, 2023.

Other performers include Riley Green, Cole Swindell, Brothers Osborne, Kip Moore, Jo Dee Messina, Jameson Rodgers, Nate Smith, Hailey Whitters, Megan Moroney, Lily Rose, Alana Springsteen, Dee Jay Silver, Mackenzie Carpenter, Ashland Craft, Tyler Braden, Aaron Raitiere, Ben Burgess, Madeline Edwards, Pillbox Patti, George Birge, Erin Kinsey, Peytan Porter, and Chayce Beckham.

Get Your ‘Beach It!’ Festival Passes

If you’re local or military and want to get your VIP passes before they sell out, head to Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater this Saturday, February 18th, between 10 AM to 4 PM.

Regular pre-sale passes are available Monday, February 20th, and all festival passes become available Tuesday, February 21st, at 10 AM.

Be sure to sign-up for text or email reminders so you don’t forget!

Are you planning to make a vacation out of it? If so, book your hotel now before they fill up. ‘Beach It!’ also offers hotel packages, which include festival passes, that will become available on Tuesday.

Other Festivals Coming to VB in 2023

Pharrell Williams’ highly anticipated SOMETHING IN THE WATER music festival returns to the beach from April 28th through 30th. This three-day music festival features live performances by famous artists on multiple Oceanfront stages all weekend long. While the lineup has yet to be announced, VIP passes have already sold out.

The Z Fringe Festival, on April 7th and 8th, is the region’s first major theater festival and showcases unique creative works in a weekend of adventurous theater. Performances feature self-produced works by local artists on three stages in Zeiders American Dream Theater.

Bring the kids to the Atlantic Coast Kite Festival with multi-hued kites dotting the sky at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on May 6th and 7th.

If you want to experience the best of culture and performance, visiting Virginia Beach during its 26th Annual Virginia Arts Festival is a must. Ballet Hispanico & acclaimed dance group Mark Morris will mesmerize guests at Sandler Center for Performing Arts. Illusionist Scott Silven will perform his captivating routine at the Historic Cavalier Resort Hotel – complete with an unforgettable dinner! For music fans, there's something special too - performances by The Virginia Symphony plus PANFest on May 12th and 13th!

Adrenaline-seekers, rejoice! Jackalope Fest is here to give you your ultimate action sports fix. From the 2nd to the 4th of June, skateboarders and BASE jumpers are ready for take-off while break dancers show their moves on a brand new stage; don't miss out on this chance to witness some seriously heart-pumping feats!

Then shake it up with La Fiesta Virginia Beach on June 16th and 17th - a passionate celebration of Latin culture featuring music, tantalizing food, and lots of dancing!

Image Credits: [@tncountryfan/CC BY-NC 2.0]

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# virginia beach# music festival# country music# concert# oceanfront

Comments / 0

Published by

Alexandrea Sumuel is a freelance travel writer, the founder of Wander With Alex, and an MSN publisher.

Virginia State
60 followers

More from Alexandrea Sumuel

Norfolk, VA

EDM's S!CK!CK 'Mind Games' Tour Coming to Waterside District

EDM's S!CK!CK 'Mind Games' Tour Coming to Waterside DistrictPhoto byS!CK!CK / Waterside District. As a part of the North American Mind Games Tour, S!CK!CK, one of the EDM's hottest singers, producers, and DJs, will perform at Norfolk's Waterside District on Friday, March 17, 2023. This 21+ show, presented by Miller Lite, is part of Waterside District's Shamrock and Shenanigans event, which marks the beginning of St. Patrick's Day weekend and promises to be an electrifying time.

Read full story
Virginia Beach, VA

Exciting Winter and Spring Events in Virginia Beach

It's Virginia Beach's 60th anniversary this year, and this charming coastal city has big things planned! From music festivals and surf contests to beach rodeos and she-crab soup competitions, take advantage of the excitement happening now through June! Discover the best of winter and spring in Virginia Beach with these events showcasing culture, music, art, food, and drink!

Read full story
Norfolk, VA

Experience the Magic of Mardi Gras in Norfolk at Waterside District

Mardi Gras is Coming to Norfolk, Virginia!Photo by[@Lynne Mitchell/Canva]. Mardi Gras, the annual celebration of Carnival season, is coming to Waterside District in Norfolk, Virginia, on Saturday, February 18th, 2023. Presented by Vizzy Hard Seltzer, the event promises to be a night of excitement, with street performers, a King Cake eating contest, a specialty Cajun-themed menu, an indoor parade, hurricanes, live music, and of course, beads.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy