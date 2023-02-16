Virginia Beach, VA

Exciting Winter and Spring Events in Virginia Beach

Alexandrea Sumuel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BlqHA_0kixPmC900
ViBe Creative District Mural Festival featured "Greetings from Virginia Beach" mural by artist Carl Medley IIIPhoto byAlexandrea Sumuel/Wander With Alex

It's Virginia Beach's 60th anniversary this year, and this charming coastal city has big things planned! From music festivals and surf contests to beach rodeos and she-crab soup competitions, take advantage of the excitement happening now through June! Discover the best of winter and spring in Virginia Beach with these events showcasing culture, music, art, food, and drink!

Wildlife, Wine, and Performances

Migration season brings wondrous creatures to the warm waters of Virginia Beach - including humpback whales, striped bass, rockfish, fin whales, and a variety of shorebirds. Take advantage of the Winter Wildlife Festival, which takes place January 28th through February 5th; enjoy educational workshops and presentations about local wildlife, plus ticketed excursions.

Taste the best of Virginia's finest and discover a new favorite at this year's Coastal Virginia Magazine WineFest! Sample a wide variety of wines, ciders, and beer at the Virginia Beach Convention Center on February 11th and 12th.

The festivities continue on February 12th when Cirque Zuma Zuma graces Sandler Center for the Arts with their breathtaking African circus performance full of music, drumming, and dance.

Festivals, Beach Rodeo, and She-Crab Soup

The Z Fringe Festival, on April 7th and 8th, is the region’s first major theater festival and showcases unique creative works in a weekend of adventurous theater. Performances feature self-produced works by local artists on three stages in Zeiders American Dream Theater.

Saddle up and join the wild stampede at the new Bulls & Barrels Beach Rodeo from April 15th through 16th. This official SEBRA rodeo circuit stop features bull riding, barrel racing, and rodeo clowns. This will be the first-ever competition on the sand!

On April 22, the East Coast She-Crab Soup Classic will bring together some of the region's tastiest restaurants to battle it out for two coveted awards - Critic’s Choice and People’s Choice. Don't miss your opportunity to sample one of the region’s favorite menu items!

Pharrell Williams’ highly anticipated SOMETHING IN THE WATER music festival returns to the beach from April 28th through 30th. This three-day music festival features live performances by famous artists on multiple Oceanfront stages all weekend long.

Music, Art, and Beach Competitions

Bring the kids to the Atlantic Coast Kite Festival with multi-hued kites dotting the sky at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on May 6th and 7th.

Move your feet back in time with ‘60s tunes while dancing on the beach during the Beach Music Cruise-In event on May 12th and 13th! Then get revved up for Monsters on the Beach and watch off-road trucks navigate an obstacle course along our shoreline from May 19th through 21st.

If you want to experience the best of culture and performance, visiting Virginia Beach during its 26th Annual Virginia Arts Festival is a must. Ballet Hispanico & acclaimed dance group Mark Morris will mesmerize guests at Sandler Center for Performing Arts while illusionist Scott Silven performs his captivating routine at the Historic Cavalier Resort Hotel – complete with an unforgettable dinner! For music fans, there's something special too - performances by The Virginia Symphony plus PANFest on May 12th and 13th!

Witness a thrilling display of athletic prowess and artistic expression from May 26 - 29 during the 20th Annual Coastal Edge Steel Pier Classic & Surf Art Expo.

Wrap up all these amazing events by honoring U.S. military sacrifice at Salute to Summer, a three-day music extravaganza that brings countless musical acts from around the country to Oceanfront stages May 26th through 28th.

Action Sports, Concerts, and Culture

Adrenaline-seekers, rejoice! Jackalope Fest is here to give you your ultimate action sports fix. From the 2nd to the 4th of June, skateboarders and BASE jumpers are ready for take-off while break dancers show their moves on a brand new stage; don't miss out on this chance to witness some seriously heart-pumping feats!

Every Wednesday starting June 7th, enjoy regional musical talent as part of the Oceanfront Concert Series. And on Thursday nights starting on June 22nd, take advantage of free outdoor movies by the sea with the Beach Blanket Outdoor Movie Series for family entertainment under starry skies!

On June 17, bring your imagination to the Boardwalk for the Chalk the Walk public art event where professional, amateur and youth artists showcase their talent. Then shake it up with La Fiesta Virginia Beach on June 16th and 17th - a passionate celebration of Latin culture featuring music, tantalizing food, and lots of dancing!

This article originally appeared on Wander With Alex.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Virginia Beach# Virginia# Events# Festivals# 2023

Comments / 0

Published by

Alexandrea Sumuel is a freelance travel writer, the founder of Wander With Alex, and an MSN publisher.

Virginia State
60 followers

More from Alexandrea Sumuel

Norfolk, VA

EDM's S!CK!CK 'Mind Games' Tour Coming to Waterside District

EDM's S!CK!CK 'Mind Games' Tour Coming to Waterside DistrictPhoto byS!CK!CK / Waterside District. As a part of the North American Mind Games Tour, S!CK!CK, one of the EDM's hottest singers, producers, and DJs, will perform at Norfolk's Waterside District on Friday, March 17, 2023. This 21+ show, presented by Miller Lite, is part of Waterside District's Shamrock and Shenanigans event, which marks the beginning of St. Patrick's Day weekend and promises to be an electrifying time.

Read full story
Virginia Beach, VA

Lineup Revealed For ‘Beach It!’ Country Music Festival

Calling all country music fans - this news is for you! Virginia Beach just announced the lineup for its brand new three-day, two-stage country music festival ‘Beach It!’. Headliners include some of the biggest names in the industry, such as Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, and Luke Bryan, along with more than 20 other musical guests, who will perform at the Oceanfront June 23rd – 25th, 2023.

Read full story
Norfolk, VA

Experience the Magic of Mardi Gras in Norfolk at Waterside District

Mardi Gras is Coming to Norfolk, Virginia!Photo by[@Lynne Mitchell/Canva]. Mardi Gras, the annual celebration of Carnival season, is coming to Waterside District in Norfolk, Virginia, on Saturday, February 18th, 2023. Presented by Vizzy Hard Seltzer, the event promises to be a night of excitement, with street performers, a King Cake eating contest, a specialty Cajun-themed menu, an indoor parade, hurricanes, live music, and of course, beads.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy