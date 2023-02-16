Exciting Winter and Spring Events in Virginia Beach

ViBe Creative District Mural Festival featured "Greetings from Virginia Beach" mural by artist Carl Medley III Photo by Alexandrea Sumuel/Wander With Alex

It's Virginia Beach's 60th anniversary this year, and this charming coastal city has big things planned! From music festivals and surf contests to beach rodeos and she-crab soup competitions, take advantage of the excitement happening now through June! Discover the best of winter and spring in Virginia Beach with these events showcasing culture, music, art, food, and drink!

Wildlife, Wine, and Performances

Migration season brings wondrous creatures to the warm waters of Virginia Beach - including humpback whales, striped bass, rockfish, fin whales, and a variety of shorebirds. Take advantage of the Winter Wildlife Festival, which takes place January 28th through February 5th; enjoy educational workshops and presentations about local wildlife, plus ticketed excursions.

Taste the best of Virginia's finest and discover a new favorite at this year's Coastal Virginia Magazine WineFest! Sample a wide variety of wines, ciders, and beer at the Virginia Beach Convention Center on February 11th and 12th.

The festivities continue on February 12th when Cirque Zuma Zuma graces Sandler Center for the Arts with their breathtaking African circus performance full of music, drumming, and dance.

Festivals, Beach Rodeo, and She-Crab Soup

The Z Fringe Festival, on April 7th and 8th, is the region’s first major theater festival and showcases unique creative works in a weekend of adventurous theater. Performances feature self-produced works by local artists on three stages in Zeiders American Dream Theater.

Saddle up and join the wild stampede at the new Bulls & Barrels Beach Rodeo from April 15th through 16th. This official SEBRA rodeo circuit stop features bull riding, barrel racing, and rodeo clowns. This will be the first-ever competition on the sand!

On April 22, the East Coast She-Crab Soup Classic will bring together some of the region's tastiest restaurants to battle it out for two coveted awards - Critic’s Choice and People’s Choice. Don't miss your opportunity to sample one of the region’s favorite menu items!

Pharrell Williams’ highly anticipated SOMETHING IN THE WATER music festival returns to the beach from April 28th through 30th. This three-day music festival features live performances by famous artists on multiple Oceanfront stages all weekend long.

Music, Art, and Beach Competitions

Bring the kids to the Atlantic Coast Kite Festival with multi-hued kites dotting the sky at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on May 6th and 7th.

Move your feet back in time with ‘60s tunes while dancing on the beach during the Beach Music Cruise-In event on May 12th and 13th! Then get revved up for Monsters on the Beach and watch off-road trucks navigate an obstacle course along our shoreline from May 19th through 21st.

If you want to experience the best of culture and performance, visiting Virginia Beach during its 26th Annual Virginia Arts Festival is a must. Ballet Hispanico & acclaimed dance group Mark Morris will mesmerize guests at Sandler Center for Performing Arts while illusionist Scott Silven performs his captivating routine at the Historic Cavalier Resort Hotel – complete with an unforgettable dinner! For music fans, there's something special too - performances by The Virginia Symphony plus PANFest on May 12th and 13th!

Witness a thrilling display of athletic prowess and artistic expression from May 26 - 29 during the 20th Annual Coastal Edge Steel Pier Classic & Surf Art Expo.

Wrap up all these amazing events by honoring U.S. military sacrifice at Salute to Summer, a three-day music extravaganza that brings countless musical acts from around the country to Oceanfront stages May 26th through 28th.

Action Sports, Concerts, and Culture

Adrenaline-seekers, rejoice! Jackalope Fest is here to give you your ultimate action sports fix. From the 2nd to the 4th of June, skateboarders and BASE jumpers are ready for take-off while break dancers show their moves on a brand new stage; don't miss out on this chance to witness some seriously heart-pumping feats!

Every Wednesday starting June 7th, enjoy regional musical talent as part of the Oceanfront Concert Series. And on Thursday nights starting on June 22nd, take advantage of free outdoor movies by the sea with the Beach Blanket Outdoor Movie Series for family entertainment under starry skies!

On June 17, bring your imagination to the Boardwalk for the Chalk the Walk public art event where professional, amateur and youth artists showcase their talent. Then shake it up with La Fiesta Virginia Beach on June 16th and 17th - a passionate celebration of Latin culture featuring music, tantalizing food, and lots of dancing!

This article originally appeared on Wander With Alex.