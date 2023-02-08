Experience the Magic of Mardi Gras in Norfolk at Waterside District

Mardi Gras is Coming to Norfolk, Virginia! Photo by [@Lynne Mitchell/Canva]

Mardi Gras, the annual celebration of Carnival season, is coming to Waterside District in Norfolk, Virginia, on Saturday, February 18th, 2023. Presented by Vizzy Hard Seltzer, the event promises to be a night of excitement, with street performers, a King Cake eating contest, a specialty Cajun-themed menu, an indoor parade, hurricanes, live music, and of course, beads.

Starting at 7 p.m., guests will be entertained by street performers and can participate in the King Cake eating contest. In addition, there will be a Cajun-themed menu available for one night only. The indoor parade will add to the festive atmosphere, and live music from Hot Gumbo Brass Band will keep the party going all night long.

How Much Do Tickets Cost?

For those who are looking for the ultimate Mardi Gras experience, VIP tickets are available for $35. In addition to early entry at 6 p.m., VIP ticket holders will receive three drink tickets for a hurricane or Vizzy/Miller/Coors Lite and have access to drink specials until 9 p.m. They will also have access to the VIP area with drink specials and tastings from the Mardi Gras-themed specialty menu, including gumbo, shrimp po ‘boy, cajun rice, and beignets.

General admission tickets are available for $15, including one drink ticket for a Hurricane or Vizzy/Miller/Coors Lite and access to drink specials until 9 p.m.

Save the Date!

So, gather your friends and prepare for a night of fun, food, and festivities at the Mardi Gras celebration at Waterside District. Take advantage of this chance to experience the magic of Mardi Gras right here in downtown Norfolk, Virginia!