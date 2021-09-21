Remains of Gabby Petito, Found in Wyoming Dispersed Camping Area

Human remains discovered in Teton County, Wyoming, on Sunday are "consistent with the description of" missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito, FBI officials said in a news conference.

Courtesy of Joseph Petito

On Sunday, Sept 19, human remains were found in Teton County, Wyoming, and though full FBI forensic identification has not yet been completed, the family of Gabby Petito has been notified that the remains are likely those of their daughter.

Gabby was declared missing on Sept 11 but had not been heard from since August 25. It is now believed that Gabby was murdered by her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, somewhere between the dates of August 25 and August 29 of this year.

Gabby's case has sparked global outrage, a massive amount of internet sleuths, and many potential scenarios and theories, but one thing is for sure - Gabby did not deserve her final days on this planet.

According to CNN:

"Authorities this weekend conducted a search around the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in Bridger-Teton National Forest on the eastern edge of Grand Teton National Park for any sign of Petito, whose family reported her missing September 11.

At the same time, authorities in Florida were looking for Petito's fiancé, Brian Laundrie. His family told police Friday they had not seen Laundrie since last Tuesday, prompting a search of a local nature reserve that has so far yielded no results."

Brian Laundrie has been missing since last Tuesday and is believed to be hiding in a nature preserve in North Port, Florida. Since Gabby was reported missing he hired a lawyer, stayed silent, and refused to cooperate with police until his family declared him missing on Friday of last week.

Gabby's autopsy is scheduled to happen tomorrow, the 21 of September.

Rest in peace, Gabby.

Condolences to the entire Petito family.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.