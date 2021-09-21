Moab, UT

Brian Laundrie, Fiancé of Missing ‘Van Lifer’ Gabby Petito, Has Gone Missing

Alexandra Tsuneta

Brian is the only “person of interest” in the Gabby Petito case

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aiHrd_0c2LwBMy00
Source: Gabby Petito | Instagram
Since August 25, nobody has heard from missing “van lifer” Gabby Petito. In an unforeseen incident, detracting from the search and headlines about Gabby, her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who is the only “person of interest” in her case, has also gone missing. However, the circumstances are vastly different, and Gabby’s family wants you to know one thing: Brian is not missing, he’s in hiding.

According to Insider, “Police said Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the Gabby Petito case, could potentially hide out in the Florida reserve for months.”

As a current “van lifer” and also somebody who hails from Florida, not only does this case hit close to home, but I can confirm that if Gabby was left in Grand Teton National Park and if Brian is hiding in a Florida nature preserve in North Port, it could take months if either of them are ever found.

The vast wilderness in the American West stretches for miles and miles, acres and acres, of untouched, protected land. I’m currently camped in Montana, about four hours from where Gabby has gone missing, headed towards Grand Teton National Park. The “boondocking” spot we had picked prior to Gabby’s disappearance, near Jenny Lake, is one of the last places Gabby’s van was seen. The FBI informant that last saw her van, parked illegally on the wrong side of the street, happens to be a fellow nomad, and a friend of mine.

All of the coincidences in this story hit way too close to home for me, and Gabby is not the only missing van lifer in the American West. Only a few months ago, the bodies of Crystal Turner, 38, and Kylen Schulte, 24, were found by a family friend in the eastern area of the state where they were camping in their van. They had sent a message that they were “freaked out” by a man near their van — they were later found shot to death by the man who remains unfound.

There are currently three nomads missing in Grand Teton National Park, one of them being Gabby Petito.

Police are looking for connections in Gabby’s case, the last place her picture was taken was at the coffee shop where Kylen Schulte worked. In the bodycam footage of Brian and Gabby, they were in Moab, leaving the cafe.

During all of this, Brian goes into hiding on Tuesday of this week, further detracting from the real question at hand: Where is Gabby Petito?

With so much public attention on this case, so many law offices involved, and so many people searching for Gabby, the focus has shifted, even if just for a little bit, on where Brian Laundrie is. Whereas our focus should be on one thing, bringing Gabby home.

As interesting and devastating as this case is and as much attention is shining on it I am asking you to focus on Gabby. We need to bring Gabby home. Brian could be missing for months, he could be out in the Florida wilderness for the rest of his time on this planet, but the search for Gabby needs to continue.

We must bring Gabby home.

If you know anything about where Gabby is please contact the Facebook Page.

Or call, 1–800–220–8477

Please help the Petito family find their daughter.

Let’s help #findgabby.

