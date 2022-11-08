Franchise Owner of Salad House Adds Doing Good to Every Order While Expanding in NJ, NY, CT and PA

The Salad House adds a doing good to its list of ingredients! The Salad House

Joey Cioffi is a 30+ year restaurant veteran who is currently the Founder and CEO of Salad House. The popular fresh fast-casual dining is known to be healthy and family friendly. It's also known for adding something special -- giving back. All this is being done while in expansion mode.

Just one of the many examples is when The Salad House recently donated 100% of all proceeds to support Riley's Dance, a program under the NJ Sharing Network Foundation, which was created in memory of 5 year old Riley Kogen who gave the gift of life to two women who received her kidneys. This cause hits close to home for the Salad House family. Some of our close friends and family have been blessed with the gift of an organ donation. More than $10,000 was raised.

The Salad House Supports Riley's Dance The Salad House

While doing good, the company is also expanding outside of its original locations in New Jersey to New York, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania. The franchise will also be finishing up in limited markets before completely selling out New Jersey.

Founded in 2011, The Salad House planted roots in Millburn NJ, when Joey Cioffi could not find a family-friendly craft salad location in the suburbs like he found so easily in Manhattan. Over time, the focus flipped from just the health-conscious suburban adult, to fueling the entire family and giving options to those who are looking for a reliable and consistent spot in their town. By 2023’s end, there will be twenty locations throughout the state of New Jersey, with units spoken for in New York, and a long list of prospective franchisees throughout the East Coast.

The Salad House Ridgewood Location The Salad House

The concept brings corporate experience with Mom and Pop heart. The Salad House’s entire corporate team is born and bred NJ residents, all of whom have also been operators in the restaurant business. With decades of experience in the hedge fund space, The Salad House’s Director of Franchise Development, Jerry Eicke, knows the potential for explosive growth, and is ready to lead the healthy revolution. “Our customers demand healthy options, and expect a flawless customer journey. We are eager to continue our expansion in new markets, and are looking for franchise partners to grow with us, and share our passion to fuel our communities,” he added.



The team is confident in being a niche suburban marketplace leader as people are leaving the cities and moving into suburbs, expecting a variety of food options they are used to in an urban environment. Plus, if salads aren’t your thing, sandwich favorites like The Sweet Heat and endless custom grain bowl / wrap options are available. The menu serves people of all ages, allergies and diets.