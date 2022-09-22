Road to the Ring: A New Sports Combat League is Coming to North America

Team Combat League has launched a new sports combat league employing elite boxers in North America. Team Combat League

A new sports combat league is coming to North America and it will be fighting against missed opportunities and a lack of gender equality. Team Combat League is the first combat pro sports league to include both genders, competing in the same matches, as part of the same team. There's even health insurance slated for the 2023 calendar year for all of fighters selected, including the six backup fighters on each roster.

“For too long seasoned professional fighters and elite amateur fighters on the cusp of turning pro, have received little to no compensation, leading to a lack of opportunity and exposure for potential champion fighters,” said Ahmed Sheikh, Co-Founder and CEO of Team Combat League. “We are grateful to provide this exciting platform for these under-compensated and under-appreciated fighters because no aspiring fighter should fail due to of lack of opportunity.”

Once initial expansion has been completed, the league will be the first professional team league to have franchises located in the Unites States, Mexico, Canada, and Europe, reflecting the breadth of interest in combat sports across the geographic spectrum.

Each team will have 18 active fighters and six backup fighters. Team Combat League

Compensation for the Courage to Compete

Team Combat League has begun the search for 18 fighters across six weight classes in eight cities in total. Top fighters will receive six figure contracts. They will also have opportunity to earn further bonuses as four of the eight teams will be advancing to a semifinal match with the winners advancing to the championship.

The initial franchises are the New York City Attitude, the Los Angeles Terminators, the Dallas Enforcers, the Houston Hitmen, the Las Vegas Hustle, the Philadelphia Smokers, the DC Destroyers, and the Cali Baja Brawlers.

Matches will take place beginning March 11, 2023 and will continue weekly on the East and West Coast for twelve weeks. Superfight 1, History in the Making, will take place Sunday, July 2nd in the boxing capital of the world, Las Vegas.

“The breadth of interest in boxing around the world will allow TCL to build a diverse fan base across all races, ethnicities, and genders while at the same time crossing geographical barriers,” added Mr. Sheikh. “At this juncture in history with so many forces dividing people, it is more important than ever to bring the world together through sport.”

In another first, is the way the scoring is done. Team Combat League competitions employ a unique and exclusive point scoring system. Each match contains 24 three-minute rounds of nonstop action with a 15-minute halftime after round 12. Each round is scored individually with additional points added for knockouts and knockdowns. One point to each team for a draw, two points for a decision, additional points for knockdowns and maximum six points for fight stoppage. At the conclusion of the 24 rounds, the team with the most points wins.