New York City, NY

Road to the Ring: A New Sports Combat League is Coming to North America

Alexandra Gross

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z9q8G_0i54VNSg00
Team Combat League has launched a new sports combat league employing elite boxers in North America.Team Combat League

A new sports combat league is coming to North America and it will be fighting against missed opportunities and a lack of gender equality. Team Combat League is the first combat pro sports league to include both genders, competing in the same matches, as part of the same team. There's even health insurance slated for the 2023 calendar year for all of fighters selected, including the six backup fighters on each roster.

“For too long seasoned professional fighters and elite amateur fighters on the cusp of turning pro, have received little to no compensation, leading to a lack of opportunity and exposure for potential champion fighters,” said Ahmed Sheikh, Co-Founder and CEO of Team Combat League. “We are grateful to provide this exciting platform for these under-compensated and under-appreciated fighters because no aspiring fighter should fail due to of lack of opportunity.”

Once initial expansion has been completed, the league will be the first professional team league to have franchises located in the Unites States, Mexico, Canada, and Europe, reflecting the breadth of interest in combat sports across the geographic spectrum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kQPxt_0i54VNSg00
Each team will have 18 active fighters and six backup fighters.Team Combat League

Compensation for the Courage to Compete

Team Combat League has begun the search for 18 fighters across six weight classes in eight cities in total. Top fighters will receive six figure contracts. They will also have opportunity to earn further bonuses as four of the eight teams will be advancing to a semifinal match with the winners advancing to the championship.

The initial franchises are the New York City Attitude, the Los Angeles Terminators, the Dallas Enforcers, the Houston Hitmen, the Las Vegas Hustle, the Philadelphia Smokers, the DC Destroyers, and the Cali Baja Brawlers.

Matches will take place beginning March 11, 2023 and will continue weekly on the East and West Coast for twelve weeks. Superfight 1, History in the Making, will take place Sunday, July 2nd in the boxing capital of the world, Las Vegas.

“The breadth of interest in boxing around the world will allow TCL to build a diverse fan base across all races, ethnicities, and genders while at the same time crossing geographical barriers,” added Mr. Sheikh. “At this juncture in history with so many forces dividing people, it is more important than ever to bring the world together through sport.”

In another first, is the way the scoring is done. Team Combat League competitions employ a unique and exclusive point scoring system. Each match contains 24 three-minute rounds of nonstop action with a 15-minute halftime after round 12. Each round is scored individually with additional points added for knockouts and knockdowns. One point to each team for a draw, two points for a decision, additional points for knockdowns and maximum six points for fight stoppage. At the conclusion of the 24 rounds, the team with the most points wins.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# boxing# sports# gender equality# franchise# professional sports

Comments / 0

Published by

With an entrepreneurial spirit and a passion for great ideas, products, and services, articles focus on ways to improve daily life.

New York, NY
102 followers

More from Alexandra Gross

French Toast Adaptive School Uniforms Help Students with Disabilities Look Great and Get Dressed More Easily

Introducing French Toast Adaptive for back to school and beyondFrench Toast. When parents think of back to school and shopping for dress code styles, French Toast is always top of mind. This year, the brand is delivering on its mission to “help kids shine” by launching a new collection focused on people with disabilities. Over the course of four years, French Toast worked with students with disabilities and their families to create 12 pieces that authentically meet the needs of students with disabilities and other students who are looking for sensory-friendly options.

Read full story
1 comments

Space Village Gives Visitors Glimpse of the Future 30 Years from Now

Some people dream about the future, others try and build it, and now many can actually experience it. A series of ten iconic and futuristic space-inspired landmarks, known as Space Village, have been created by Space Hero, Lava and One Digital Entertainment. The villages will be found around the world. Designed by Alexander Rieck from German architectural firm LAVA, each Space Village will feature a large space center and a glimpse of forward-looking technology. The project is designed to stimulate the visitor’s imagination.

Read full story
3 comments
Miami, FL

Fashion Insiders Look to Miami Swim Week for Innovation and Industry Excitement

Miami Swim Week makes waves in the fashion industryRODNAE Productions / Pexels. Miami Swim Week, taking place from July 13-18, 2022 is one of the most anticipated fashion events of the year. While fashion coverage often focuses on what’s happening in Paris, New York, and Milan, Miami seems to be the place where the up and coming are having a major moment. If you take a look at the past year, events that focus on the future are happening in Miami. The ones that come to mind first are Art Basel, Bitcoin, and now Miami Swim Week.

Read full story
Bronx, NY

National Hip Hop Day Takes Center Stage with New Exhibit

Boom boxes, Kangol hats, and the sounds of Ice T bring back memories of the beginnings of Hip Hop. If these memories have you excited, then it's time to celebrate National Hip Hop day on August 11, 2022. This day is nationally recognized as the birth of Hip-Hop and commemorates when, in the Bronx in 1973, DJ Kool Herc's did his legendary spinning at the "Back To School Jam."

Read full story
New York City, NY

Music in Public Schools Positively Impacts Academic Performance and Social Skills

Research shows that music helps students in many ways including academics, social skills, and language development. It also provides an outlet for creativity that is important for a child’s overall development and stress relief which is of particular importance after the past two years. In an age of cell phones and social media, music education can help children to focus on teamwork and collaboration as they practice with teachers to perfect musical pieces.

Read full story

Understanding Chronological, Functional and Combination Resume Types

Understand which type of resume works best for your needs.Andrea Piacquadio - Pexels. A good resume will capture the attention of a hiring manager or recruiter and will showcase your skills in the best possible light. It will help you stand out from other applicants and get you that important first interview. There are four types of resumes and three common ways to format it. A professional resume writing service can help you determine which type and format best suits your needs. They will ensure that your resume is formatted in a way that employers and applicant tracking systems (ATS) look for when scanning resumes.

Read full story

Rising Material Costs and Labor Challenges Impeding US Construction Activity According to Industry Survey

The latest RICS Global Construction Monitor for Q1 2022 reports continued growth in activity across the US construction markets.RICS Global. According to the latest RICS Global Construction Monitor for Q1 2022, there is continued growth in activity across the US construction markets despite rising concerns over the cost and availability of materials to complete the projects.

Read full story
15 comments

U.S. Department of State Awards Aspetto $4.2 million Ukraine Support Contract

Aspetto received $4.2 million Ukraine Support ContractAspetto. Aspetto, Inc., America’s leading tactical and technology company, announced it has received a $4.2 million contract from the U.S. Department of State to provide medical and specialized equipment to Ukraine, effective immediately.

Read full story

Aspetto fashion-forward bullet resistant suits offer production during Ukraine crisis

Abbas Haider founded Aspetto while in college at the University of Mary Washington. The launch mission was somewhat simple - to create better-looking bullet-resistant apparel for the U.S. government agencies.

Read full story

Space Hero’s Founding Partners Honored With Compassionate Leader Award

Compassionate Leaders Circle honored Space Hero’s founding partners and Co-CEOs, Thomas Reemer and Deborah SassSpace Hero. Compassionate Leaders Circle honored Space Hero’s founding partners and Co-CEOs, Thomas Reemer and Deborah Sass with a 2022 Compassionate Leaders Award, at the second annual virtual ceremony on February 3, 2022.

Read full story

Rocket Farms' Valentine's Day Tips for Plant Care

Nick Bavaro, President of Rocket Farms, says to enjoy your plants without stressing about how to take care of them.Canva. One of the first things many people say when you bring them a flower is, “Oh no, I’m going to kill it.” According to the horticulture experts at Rocket Farms, it’s okay if the plant dies. You can always get another one!

Read full story

Marketing Your Skills and Job Hunting In a Virtual World

A good way to market yourself is to start with a professional resume writing serviceResumeWritingGroup.com. If you are looking for a new job, are seeking to make a career change, or grow within your current industry, marketing yourself is a skill everyone needs to master. By understanding the basics and noting a few important steps, you will be in a better position to take advantage of opportunities that you actively look for and those that come your way.

Read full story

How to Succeed by Creating A Smart Schedule

After over a year of life being unpredictable and confusing, it is understandable that a lot of us are struggling to get into a normal, pre-pandemic, routine. Most of us had to create an at home work space due to office closures and had to figure out how to run a school within that space too. Now, as the world slowly opens back up and we all adjust to a new normal for the upcoming school year, it has become abundantly clear how important schedules and organization are. It is easy to get caught in the shuffle leading to disorganization and stress. If there was a way to relieve that chaos and be ready to take on any task at hand, wouldn’t you want to know what it is?

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy