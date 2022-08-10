Space Village Gives Visitors Glimpse of the Future 30 Years from Now

Some people dream about the future, others try and build it, and now many can actually experience it. A series of ten iconic and futuristic space-inspired landmarks, known as Space Village, have been created by Space Hero, Lava and One Digital Entertainment. The villages will be found around the world. Designed by Alexander Rieck from German architectural firm LAVA, each Space Village will feature a large space center and a glimpse of forward-looking technology. The project is designed to stimulate the visitor’s imagination.

Thomas Reemer, founding partner of TDGA Holdings Limited and owner of the Space Hero IP said, "Visitors to Space Village will experience what life could be in 30 years; sustainable, yet comfortable, healthy and happy. We want to show our visitors a future that they can look forward to, using the endless possibilities our planet has to offer.”

Fans will be able to watch a global competition series called Space Hero which is being produced by a media studio. Evens will be experienced in real-time adding to the excitement. As part of the Space Hero series, 24 Space Hero finalists will complete numerous challenges in a setting that resembles the various conditions in space to prepare for an extraordinary mission, including thriving underwater in a buoyancy tank.

The challenges will resemble the endurance tests astronauts must complete when training for a mission. Inside Space Village, the finalists’ living quarters will model spacecraft conditions and finalists will be challenged to create their own energy and grow food. A jury, which will include a group of experienced astronauts, scientists, and professional athletes, will observe the finalists’ behavior and character. Global audiences will be able to vote for their favorite finalist during weekly episodes.

Deborah Sass, a founding partner of TDGA Holdings Limited, owner of the Space Hero IP commented, “Traveling to the stars continues to be the dream of millions of people around the world, and the Space Village will offer visitors that space-themed futuristic thrill of a lifetime. Children will be inspired to prepare for a career in Space and join exhibitions to the Moon, Mars and beyond."