National Hip Hop Day Takes Center Stage with New Exhibit

Boom boxes, Kangol hats, and the sounds of Ice T bring back memories of the beginnings of Hip Hop. If these memories have you excited, then it's time to celebrate National Hip Hop day on August 11, 2022. This day is nationally recognized as the birth of Hip-Hop and commemorates when, in the Bronx in 1973, DJ Kool Herc's did his legendary spinning at the "Back To School Jam."

If you haven't heard about it already, one attraction you must add to your itinerary when visiting New York City is the Universal Hip Hop Museum’s [R]Evolution of Hip Hop exhibit at the Bronx Terminal Market. Focusing on the golden era of Hip Hop, the interactive exhibit is located at 610 Exterior Street. This is only a temporary location. The museum’s permanent home will be the anchor of Bronx Point, a 530,000 square foot mixed-use project that will initially bring 542 permanent, rent- and income-restricted, affordable housing units to the South Bronx in 2024.

Featured inside the [R]Evolution of Hip Hop exhibit is the Dapper Dan Lounge [R]Evolution of Hip Hop

Hip Hop is so much more than music. It was also a time of fashion and being creative with new looks that have made a huge impact in streetwear. Guests to the exhibit will experience the street fashions of Dapper Dan, the beats of DJ Scott LaRock, the rhymes of Biz Markie, and the culture of Hip Hop.

The exhibition will be open Tuesday-Saturday, 12-7pm EDT and Sunday 1-6:30pm EDT. Tickets are $20 and must be reserved in advance online at https://uhhm.org.



The exhibit is actually a nonprofit museum which was founded by industry veteran Rocky Bucano and artists including Kurtis Blow, Ice T, LL Cool J, and Nas. These are the legends that have made an impact of so much of what we see and do. It's a not to be missed experience.

Celebrate National Hip Hop Day in a whole new way. Universal Hip Hop Museum’s [R]Evolution of Hip Hop exhibit at the Bronx Terminal Market

“Seven months in the making, we present the dawn of a new age in Hip Hop and Rap music, a new generation of MCs, DJs, producers, and dancers who made remarkable advancements in artistry and technology,” said UHHM Executive Director and President Rocky Bucano. “We will look forward to welcoming you to The Golden Era of Hip Hop.”



According to Bucano, the museum's mission is to give a voice to the stories of the people, events and artifacts that shaped the five elements of Hip Hop — through digital collections, virtual exhibits, interviews, pop-up experiences, award shows, and a wide array of innovative educational programs and activities bringing new understanding, fresh interpretation, and scholarship to the world’s most popular culture of our time.

Currently, Bucano and his team are collecting artifacts and memorabilia from around the globe. They've recently received a donation of massive speakers from the club The Roxy, the original sound system from Pete DJ Jones, one of the original mobile disc jockeys. The collection also includes an acrylic collage of Eminem on canvas by the artist Borbay, a rare Rocawear Roc-A-Fella black leather tour jacket, a bike signed and used by Snoop Dogg from the MTV sketch show "Doggy Fizzle Televizzle," and every edition of notable hip-hop magazines.