GTA 6 leak probably includes over 90 claimed videos

GTA 6 Toisthe

On social media, more than 90 claimed videos from Grand Theft Auto 6 development build have leaked.

The footage, which was first posted to the GTA Forums by user tepotuberhacker, contains open-world gameplay supposedly from GTA 6, and it appears to be authentic. The leaker claims that the videos were got from Slack.

If true, the leaked build supports previous reports that the game would be set in Vice City. Bloomberg reported earlier this year that the game is "at least two years away," claiming that development began in 2014.

According to sources familiar with the game, "Rockstar's upcoming title Grand Theft Auto VI will have a playable female protagonist," Bloomberg adds.

"The Latina woman will be one of two main characters in a story inspired on the bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde, according to sources." In contrast to earlier games, developers are also taking careful not to "punch down" by making jokes about oppressed groups."

If this is correct, it is represented in the leaked alpha build, which includes both a male and female playable character, though these models could be placeholders at this moment.

According to Bloomberg Jason Schreier's opinion to the leaks, "based on the scale, it's impossible to assume they're not true."

I just woke up and haven’t asked anyone yet but based on the scale hard to imagine it’s not real. Plus two protagonists and Vice City match what I reported earlier this year

— Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) September 18, 2022

A character can be seen fleeing from a store during a shootout with the cops in a YouTube video of the leaked build. Given that most of the videos from this leak are only a few seconds long, this one is among the longest.

A female character is shown in another YouTube video moving through a strip club that is jam-packed with NPCs. This video also included an advertisement for Pißwasser, the beer of the GTA universe, which further supports its authenticity.

Further proof that the game would take place in the Miami-inspired setting can be found in footage of a character passing through a "Vice City Metro" train that was also shared online.

One video that was shared on Twitter seems to illustrate how the driving-related shooting mechanics in the game would operate. Another displays the conversation system while robbing a fast-food restaurant.

There is also a video clip showing the male lead entering a store. In the upper-right corner, there is a tag that says "robbery."

The author who first released the leak on the GTA Forums also asserts to possess the source code for GTA 6 and GTA 5, and he or she threatens to reveal it in its entirety. They have provided screenshot snippets, but Tosithe is unable to confirm the accuracy of their assertions.

They also assert that they have a test version of a game that they could publish if they so want.

Source