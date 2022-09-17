Sony confirmed that PSVR 2 is incompatible with original PSVR games

Alexa Buzz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BBbQ1_0hymfVXI00
PSVR2PS Blog

Sony has confirmed some bad news for PlayStation VR2 users who want to purchase the headset when it releases next year.

Sony has announced that original PlayStation VR titles will not be backwards compatible with PlayStation VR 2--PSVR 1 games will not work with PSVR 2.

Sony's next-generation virtual reality headset, PlayStation VR2, which is in development for the PlayStation 5, will not be backward compatible with original PlayStation VR titles. The PlayStation VR2 headset is anticipated to make major upgrades, including new controllers and other features that will ostensibly make compatibility with older titles problematic.

This is likely to be bad news for VR fans who already have a collection of original PlayStation VR titles that they hoped to play with the PlayStation VR2 gear. After all, the original PlayStation VR headset has been in use for six years, and it has seen some notable virtual reality releases in that time, like the highly rated Astro Bot Rescue Mission, fan favorite music/rhythm game Beat Saber, and others.

Therefore, it appears that in order for the PlayStation VR2 to actually be a step forward, these older titles will have to be abandoned. In the newest episode of the Official PlayStation Podcast, PlayStation's Hideaki Nishino discussed how the PlayStation VR2 features new controllers and eye-tracking that won't necessarily work with previous VR titles designed with the original headset and PS Move controllers in heart.

While PlayStation VR2 headsets cannot play previous PlayStation VR games, the original PlayStation VR headset may still be used on a PS5 console. Those interested in doing so will need to purchase a PlayStation VR headset adaptor, although it's preferable to only being able to access one's PS VR library on a PlayStation 4 console.

Some of the more popular virtual reality titles are almost certainly going to get official PlayStation VR2 versions at some point. It's difficult to imagine Beat Saber avoiding PlayStation VR2, for example. While the best previous games may ultimately make the transition to PlayStation VR2, the true focus will be on brand-new experiences designed from the ground up to operate with Sony's new virtual reality gear.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# PSVR 2# PSVR# PS5# Playstation# PS4

Comments / 0

Published by

Gaming Article Writter

Los Angeles County, CA
202 followers

More from Alexa Buzz

GTA 6 leak probably includes over 90 claimed videos

On social media, more than 90 claimed videos from Grand Theft Auto 6 development build have leaked. The footage, which was first posted to the GTA Forums by user tepotuberhacker, contains open-world gameplay supposedly from GTA 6, and it appears to be authentic. The leaker claims that the videos were got from Slack.

Read full story

Xbox seems to be open to acquisitions as it strives to be a major key player

Microsoft's chief of gaming has stated that the company is open to more acquisitions as it strives to make Xbox a "big player" in the industry. In an interview with CNBC, Xbox CEO Phil Spencer was asked if Microsoft wants to halt acquisition activity while it awaits regulatory approval to complete its planned $68.7 billion merger with Activision Blizzard.

Read full story

Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S now support Discord voice chat

Discord audio chat is now available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. On all Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles, Discord audio chats are now available following an Insider beta test that started in July. Users of Discord on Xbox, PC, and mobile devices can join the same voice channels thanks to the integration. To get started, you must first link your Xbox and Discord accounts. You'll need to repeat this step if you already performed it to grant your Discord contacts access to your Gamertag because the integration needs the new voice permissions. The challenging portion follows after that.

Read full story

Pikmin 4 has been Announced for the Nintendo Switch

The Pikmin series is finally continuing ten years after the previous mainline game was released, with the release of Pikmin 4 for Switch. Nintendo stated during the most recent Nintendo Direct that Pikmin 4 is real and coming to the Switch. This was one of the games left in limbo by the June Nintendo Direct, as many players lamented the lack of news about a new release in the beloved series.

Read full story

Elon Musk wants to stop this "Bad habit" from his morning routine: 'I suspect many people [do this]

Elon Musk has surprisingly relatable daily goals despite being a multibillionaire with plans to colonize Mars. To begin, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO hopes to alter his daily routine, beginning with the moment he awakens. Musk recently admitted to Full Send Podcast that he checks his phone first thing in the morning — and that he believes it is harmful to his health.

Read full story

PS1 game Pac-Man World will be remake

Pac-Man World is a PlayStation game released by Namco in 1999, is getting a new remake. Bandai Namco describes the upcoming game, Pac-Man World Re-Pac, as "a modernized classic" and says that it will be available on consoles and computers on August 26.

Read full story

PlayStation Plus: Free PS4 and PS5 Games in March 2022?

Sony will release the March 2022 PlayStation Plus games that PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 will be able to add to their library for "free" later this week. If history repeats itself, a trio of games will be released on March 1, the first Tuesday of the month. We know this since the free PS Plus titles for each month are always released on the first Tuesday of the month. There is no reason to believe that this will alter. For a variety of factors, we anticipate a disappointing product.

Read full story
Washington State

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is already being streamed by gamers just before its official release

Pokemon Legend Arceus GameplayPokemon Legend Arceus. Dozens of players appear to have gotten their hands on Pokémon Legends: Arceus ahead of time and are broadcasting the game.

Read full story

Google's Android Gaming Service for PC Now in Beta

Google's Android gaming service for PC has now entered its beta testing phase, which means the full release might be just around the corner. Google is gearing up to launch its Android gaming platform on PC, with the service's beta testing phase already well underway in select territories. The service - Google Play Games - is effectively a port of Google's dedicated gaming client on Android, with it getting expanded to support a full game translation layer for Windows.

Read full story

Microsoft to buy COD developer for $68.7 B in game Industry

Microsoft Corp said on Tuesday it was acquiring "Call of Duty" videogame maker Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion in cash, the biggest deal in the sector that would help the Xbox maker become the third-largest gaming company by revenue.

Read full story

Pokemon Unite reveals a new costume for the Pokemon Blastoise called Tuxedo Style Blastoise.

The MOBA game Pokemon Unite offers various playable Pokemon that players can control against each other. Since the game's release this past July, there have been new characters and costumes added to the game to players' excitement.

Read full story
2 comments

Xbox One controllers contain X/S series features such as low latency.

The new version will be available for Elite Series 2 and adaptable controllers as well. Microsoft has released a new update that adds two Xbox Series X/S controller capabilities to Xbox One controllers from the previous generation.

Read full story

Konami has shut down the Metal Gear Solid 5 PS3 and Xbox 360 servers.

Metal Gear Solid 5's PS3 and Xbox 360 servers have been decommissioned. Konami will take down Metal Gear Solid 5's PS3 and Xbox 360 servers, but fans will still be able to play the game.

Read full story

Microsoft has announced the release date for Windows 11

The operating system was scheduled to be released later this year, but it now has a firm release date. Microsoft announced the official launch date for Windows 11, which is just over a month away, on Tuesday. Windows 11 will be released on October 5th.

Read full story

The leak of Classic Star Wars Game Collections.

THQ Nordic may be working on Switch and PS4 adaptations of Star Wars games from the late 1990s and early 2000s, according to a recent leak. Star Wars is one of the most popular media franchises. The brand is responsible for a bevy of renowned and adored games, from Knights of the Old Republic to the original Star Wars: Battlefront 2 and beyond.

Read full story

The Epic Games Store has stated that the first free game will be released in September 2021.

Two new free games have been added to the Epic Gaming Store, as well as the announcement of the first free game for September 2021. The Epic Games Store publishes a new free game every Thursday at 10 a.m. CT, and this Thursday is no exception. The Epic Games Store is currently giving two free games that don't require you to be a member. Users simply need to download the Epic Titles Store launcher to get started, and they can receive a sneak peek at next week's free game while redeeming the existing free titles.

Read full story

The Loki Finale Fills A Void In The MCU

This article provides Loki episode six spoilers. Loki's first season has concluded, and it has profoundly altered the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While its Disney Plus counterpart WandaVision began Phase 4 of the MCU, Loki laid the framework for what was to come in future Marvel productions. The highly anticipated conclusion ended with a big cliffhanger that should be able to flow into all future MCU ventures.

Read full story

How Black Widow Influences Captain America: The Ending of the Civil War

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is developing a clever technique of echoing back to prior films by portraying situations that spectators are familiar with, but from the perspective of a different character. That was most successfully demonstrated in Spider-Man: Far From Home with the introduction of Mysterio's gang, which was made up of former Stark Industries employees who had been fired previously in the franchise. Black Widow, on the other hand, outdoes herself by recasting the ending of Captain America: Civil War.

Read full story

Twitch has banned streamer Adin Ross.

Adin Ross is a Twitch streamer who has a large following. He was banned for the fourth time after a video of him livestreaming while driving was released on Twitter. Twitch isn't known for being particularly fair when it comes to enforcing its numerous community guidelines, and several streamers have received strange justifications for their bans. Regrettably, it appears that the ban imposed on creator Adin Ross may be justified.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy