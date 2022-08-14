Elon Musk wants to stop this "Bad habit" from his morning routine: 'I suspect many people [do this]

Elon Musk Google

Elon Musk has surprisingly relatable daily goals despite being a multibillionaire with plans to colonize Mars.

To begin, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO hopes to alter his daily routine, beginning with the moment he awakens. Musk recently admitted to Full Send Podcast that he checks his phone first thing in the morning — and that he believes it is harmful to his health.

Musk said on the show, "I have a bad habit — and I suspect a lot of people do — of immediately checking my phone [in the morning]." It's a really bad habit, in fact.

Musk, who previously admitted to spending the first 30 minutes of every day checking his email to the German auto magazine Auto Bild, now claims he wants to switch the habit with exercise.

Musk stated on the Full Send Podcast, "I [need] to work out and be in better shape." I'm going to start working out for at least 20 minutes before looking at my phone instead of doing so as soon as I wake up.

Musk is not an anomaly. According to IDC Research, approximately 80% of smartphone users check their phones within the first 15 minutes of waking up.

He probably replaces it with a healthier routine as well: According to research, exercising in the morning may also increase productivity. A 2019 British Journal of Sports Medicine study found that participants' short-term memory, attention, and decision-making were all improved by daily, moderate morning exercise.

Musk, who goes to bed around 3 a.m. and is awake by 9:30 a.m., said his smartphone habit stems from anxiety. He wants to make sure he didn't miss any business emergencies while he was sleeping.

"I run SpaceX and Tesla, so there's always something that happened overnight," he explained on the podcast.

This isn't the first time Musk has spoken publicly about his vices — or his motivation to overcome them. In the same 2014 Auto Bild interview, he stated that he had worked to reduce his caffeine intake in order to be less wired at work.

"I probably had eight [Diet Cokes] a day or something ridiculous," Musk admitted in the interview. "I think it's probably one or two these days, so nothing too crazy."

