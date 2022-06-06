Bixby Community Makes a Stand Against Childhood Cancer

This post include affiliate links, if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission.

As part of a nationwide effort to “Fight Childhood Cancer, One Cup at a Time,” The King Family will host their Makenzie’s 7th Annual Lemonade Stand June 18, 2022, from 10am-1pm. This event is a fundraiser for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) and is part of the charity’s national Lemonade Days Campaign.

The King family was inspired by the story of Alexandra Scott, founder of Alex’s Lemonade Stand, and wanted to raise money for children and families battling pediatric cancer.

The family’s stand has grown over the years to include numerous types of lemonade and their favorite part of the event has been seeing the community come together to take part in and contribute to something bigger than themselves.

To date, the King’s have raised over $4,300 for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, and this money has been used to fund innovative research and support families impacted by childhood cancer.

The family invites any and all to come participate in this annual event and embody the spirit of Alex so that no child or family has to experience what so many have.

For those who cannot make it to the event, donations will be accepted on the family’s fundraising page: Makenzie’s 7th Annual Lemonade Stand 2022 | Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer (alexslemonade.org)

WHAT: Makenzie’s 7th Annual Lemonade Stand

WHEN: June 18, 2022, 10am-1pm

WHERE: 11318 S. 66th East Ave., Bixby, OK 74008, United States

Makenzie and her mom raising funds and awareness for ALSF. Michelle King

About Lemonade Days

Founded by Alex Scott (1996-2004) in 2004, Lemonade Days is a national event that grew out of Alex's front yard lemonade stand. Held every June, an estimated 5,000 volunteers will host over 1,000 lemonade stands around the nation making a difference for children with cancer. Lemonade Days 2022 is set for June 4th-12th. If you’re interested in hosting your own lemonade stand or event, visit LemonadeDays.org.