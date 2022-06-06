Bixby Community Makes a Stand Against Childhood Cancer

This post include affiliate links, if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission.
As part of a nationwide effort to “Fight Childhood Cancer, One Cup at a Time,” The King Family will host their Makenzie’s 7th Annual Lemonade Stand June 18, 2022, from 10am-1pm. This event is a fundraiser for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) and is part of the charity’s national Lemonade Days Campaign.
The King family was inspired by the story of Alexandra Scott, founder of Alex’s Lemonade Stand, and wanted to raise money for children and families battling pediatric cancer.
The family’s stand has grown over the years to include numerous types of lemonade and their favorite part of the event has been seeing the community come together to take part in and contribute to something bigger than themselves.
To date, the King’s have raised over $4,300 for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, and this money has been used to fund innovative research and support families impacted by childhood cancer.
The family invites any and all to come participate in this annual event and embody the spirit of Alex so that no child or family has to experience what so many have.
For those who cannot make it to the event, donations will be accepted on the family’s fundraising page: Makenzie’s 7th Annual Lemonade Stand 2022 | Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer (alexslemonade.org)
WHAT: Makenzie’s 7th Annual Lemonade Stand
WHEN: June 18, 2022, 10am-1pm
WHERE: 11318 S. 66th East Ave., Bixby, OK 74008, United States
About Lemonade Days
Founded by Alex Scott (1996-2004) in 2004, Lemonade Days is a national event that grew out of Alex's front yard lemonade stand. Held every June, an estimated 5,000 volunteers will host over 1,000 lemonade stands around the nation making a difference for children with cancer. Lemonade Days 2022 is set for June 4th-12th. If you’re interested in hosting your own lemonade stand or event, visit LemonadeDays.org.
About Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation
Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of 4-year-old Alexandra “Alex” Scott, who was fighting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. Her spirit and determination inspired others to support her cause, and when she passed away at the age of 8, she had raised $1 million. Since then, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a national fundraising movement. Today, ALSF is one of the leading funders of pediatric cancer research in the U.S. and Canada raising more than $250 million so far, funding over 1,000 research projects and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer. For more information, visit AlexsLemonade.org.
Comments / 0