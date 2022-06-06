Kinder Community Makes a Stand Against Childhood Cancer

This post include affiliate links, if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission.

As part of a nationwide effort to “Fight Childhood Cancer, One Cup at a Time,” The Courville Family will host their 10th annual FrillyGirl Lemonade Stand on June 10, 2022, from 4pm-6pm. This event is a fundraiser for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) and is part of the charity’s national Lemonade Days campaign.

The sisters were inspired by the story of Alexandra Scott, founder of Alex’s Lemonade Stand, and wanted to raise money for children and families fighting pediatric cancer. Over the years, their stand has grown to include more than just lemonade – with a lemonade themed photo booth, French macarons, and even lemonade artwork all available in the spirit of Lemonade Days.

To date, the family has raised over $2,400 for the foundation. This money has been used to fund innovative research and support families impacted by childhood cancer.

The Courville’s invite any and all to take part in the event as they embody a family saying: “if you have a chance to do good, do it.”

For those who cannot make it to the event, donations will be accepted on the family’s fundraising page: FrillyGirl Lemonade 2022 | Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer (alexslemonade.org)

WHAT: FrillyGirl Lemonade Stand 2022

WHEN: June 10, 2022, 4pm-6pm

WHERE: Alvin L Nevils American Legion Hall, 219 N 9th St.

Kinder, LA 70648, United States

The Courville family lemonade stand during Lemonade Days. Amanda Courville

About Lemonade Days

Founded by Alex Scott (1996-2004) in 2004, Lemonade Days is a national event that grew out of Alex's front yard lemonade stand. Held every June, an estimated 5,000 volunteers will host over 1,000 lemonade stands around the nation making a difference for children with cancer. Lemonade Days 2022 is set for June 4th-12th. If you’re interested in hosting your own lemonade stand or event, visit LemonadeDays.org.