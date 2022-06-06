Kinder Community Makes a Stand Against Childhood Cancer

This post include affiliate links, if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission.
As part of a nationwide effort to “Fight Childhood Cancer, One Cup at a Time,” The Courville Family will host their 10th annual FrillyGirl Lemonade Stand on June 10, 2022, from 4pm-6pm. This event is a fundraiser for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) and is part of the charity’s national Lemonade Days campaign.
The sisters were inspired by the story of Alexandra Scott, founder of Alex’s Lemonade Stand, and wanted to raise money for children and families fighting pediatric cancer. Over the years, their stand has grown to include more than just lemonade – with a lemonade themed photo booth, French macarons, and even lemonade artwork all available in the spirit of Lemonade Days.
To date, the family has raised over $2,400 for the foundation. This money has been used to fund innovative research and support families impacted by childhood cancer.
The Courville’s invite any and all to take part in the event as they embody a family saying: “if you have a chance to do good, do it.”
For those who cannot make it to the event, donations will be accepted on the family’s fundraising page: FrillyGirl Lemonade 2022 | Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer (alexslemonade.org)
WHAT: FrillyGirl Lemonade Stand 2022
WHEN: June 10, 2022, 4pm-6pm
WHERE: Alvin L Nevils American Legion Hall, 219 N 9th St.
Kinder, LA 70648, United States
About Lemonade Days
Founded by Alex Scott (1996-2004) in 2004, Lemonade Days is a national event that grew out of Alex's front yard lemonade stand. Held every June, an estimated 5,000 volunteers will host over 1,000 lemonade stands around the nation making a difference for children with cancer. Lemonade Days 2022 is set for June 4th-12th. If you’re interested in hosting your own lemonade stand or event, visit LemonadeDays.org.
About Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation
Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of 4-year-old Alexandra “Alex” Scott, who was fighting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. Her spirit and determination inspired others to support her cause, and when she passed away at the age of 8, she had raised $1 million. Since then, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a national fundraising movement. Today, ALSF is one of the leading funders of pediatric cancer research in the U.S. and Canada raising more than $250 million so far, funding over 1,000 research projects and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer. For more information, visit AlexsLemonade.org.
