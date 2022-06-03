Warwick Community Makes a Stand Against Childhood Cancer

This post include affiliate links, if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission.

As part of a nationwide effort to “Fight Childhood Cancer, One Cup at a Time,” The Luca Family will host their 9th Annual A&A Lemonade Stand June 4, 2022, from 11am-3pm. This event is a fundraiser for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) and is part of the charity’s national Lemonade Days campaign.

When Alexandra and Avery Luca asked to make a lemonade stand 10 years ago, the family was inspired by the story of Alexandra Scott, founder of Alex’s Lemonade Stand. Having lost family in the past to childhood cancer, the Luca’s host their stand in his memory every year.

Through the years, the family’s stand has grown to include bracelets, tattoos, and of course, lemonade, all available for a donation of any amount.

To date, the Luca’s have raised more than $12,500 for the foundation. This money has been used to fund innovative research and support families impacted by pediatric cancer.

The family invites any and all to take part in the event and embody the spirit of Alex during Lemonade Days.

For those who cannot make it to the event, donations will be accepted on the family’s fundraising page: 9th Annual A&A Lemonade Stand 2022 | Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer (alexslemonade.org)

WHAT: 9TH Annual A&A Lemonade Stand

WHEN: June 4, 2022, 11am-3pm

WHERE: 220 Boulder View Dr., Warwick, RI 02886, United States

Alexandra & Avery Luca hosting their stand against pediatric cancer. Tom Luca

About Lemonade Days

Founded by Alex Scott (1996-2004) in 2004, Lemonade Days is a national event that grew out of Alex's front yard lemonade stand. Held every June, an estimated 5,000 volunteers will host over 1,000 lemonade stands around the nation making a difference for children with cancer. Lemonade Days 2022 is set for June 4th-12th. If you’re interested in hosting your own lemonade stand or event, visit LemonadeDays.org.