Warwick Community Makes a Stand Against Childhood Cancer

As part of a nationwide effort to “Fight Childhood Cancer, One Cup at a Time,” The Luca Family will host their 9th Annual A&A Lemonade Stand June 4, 2022, from 11am-3pm. This event is a fundraiser for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) and is part of the charity’s national Lemonade Days campaign.
When Alexandra and Avery Luca asked to make a lemonade stand 10 years ago, the family was inspired by the story of Alexandra Scott, founder of Alex’s Lemonade Stand. Having lost family in the past to childhood cancer, the Luca’s host their stand in his memory every year.
Through the years, the family’s stand has grown to include bracelets, tattoos, and of course, lemonade, all available for a donation of any amount.
To date, the Luca’s have raised more than $12,500 for the foundation. This money has been used to fund innovative research and support families impacted by pediatric cancer.
The family invites any and all to take part in the event and embody the spirit of Alex during Lemonade Days.
For those who cannot make it to the event, donations will be accepted on the family’s fundraising page: 9th Annual A&A Lemonade Stand 2022 | Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer (alexslemonade.org)
WHAT: 9TH Annual A&A Lemonade Stand
WHEN: June 4, 2022, 11am-3pm
WHERE: 220 Boulder View Dr., Warwick, RI 02886, United States
About Lemonade Days
Founded by Alex Scott (1996-2004) in 2004, Lemonade Days is a national event that grew out of Alex's front yard lemonade stand. Held every June, an estimated 5,000 volunteers will host over 1,000 lemonade stands around the nation making a difference for children with cancer. Lemonade Days 2022 is set for June 4th-12th. If you’re interested in hosting your own lemonade stand or event, visit LemonadeDays.org.
About Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation
Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of 4-year-old Alexandra “Alex” Scott, who was fighting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. Her spirit and determination inspired others to support her cause, and when she passed away at the age of 8, she had raised $1 million. Since then, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a national fundraising movement. Today, ALSF is one of the leading funders of pediatric cancer research in the U.S. and Canada raising more than $250 million so far, funding over 1,000 research projects and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer. For more information, visit AlexsLemonade.org.
