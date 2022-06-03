Powell Community Stands Up to Childhood Cancer

This post include affiliate links, if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission.

As part of a nationwide effort to “Fight Childhood Cancer, One Cup at a Time,” The Nickerson Family will host their 3rd Team Brady Striking Out Cancer Lemonade Stand on June 5, 2022, from 11am-5pm. This event is a fundraiser for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) and is part of the charity’s national Lemonade Days campaign.

This year, the Nickerson family will raise funds and awareness for pediatric cancer so that one day no family will have to experience what they, and too many more, have.

Brady Nickerson was a kindhearted, active 14-year-old when he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma. Despite numerous treatments and a resilience that few of us can understand, Brady passed away a short time later.

To date, the Nickerson family have raised over $5,000 for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. The family invites any and all to come join the fight against pediatric cancer at their stand. This money goes to fund innovative research and support families impacted by childhood cancer, just like the Nickerson’s.

Today, the Nickerson family continues to live by Brady’s mantra and favorite quote: “Never give up.”

For those who cannot make it to the event, donations will be accepted on the family’s fundraising page: Team Brady Striking Out Cancer 2022 | Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer (alexslemonade.org)

WHAT: Team Brady Striking Out Cancer Lemonade Stand

WHEN: June 5, 2022, 11am-5pm

WHERE: Tocci's Checkout Convenience Store, 1492 Pushaw Road, Glenburn, ME 04401

About Lemonade Days

Founded by Alex Scott (1996-2004) in 2004, Lemonade Days is a national event that grew out of Alex's front yard lemonade stand. Held every June, an estimated 5,000 volunteers will host over 1,000 lemonade stands around the nation making a difference for children with cancer. Lemonade Days 2022 is set for June 4th-12th. If you’re interested in hosting your own lemonade stand or event, visit LemonadeDays.org.