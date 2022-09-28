Europe Borders Are Open, Where To Go This Fall

For many Americans, Europe is the place to visit at least once in a lifetime. Paris, London, Roma, Barcelona, Amsterdam...cities that make many people dream. While most tourists are present during the summertime, fall is a great opportunity to visit Europe. It is less crowded, less warm but still full of charm.

One of the most sought-after destinations in Europe is Paris. It's a dream city for many but can disappoint. While beautiful, it is also a metropolis where millions of people work, live, and commute to and from every day. Keep in mind it is a large city with large city issues: trash, cleanliness, traffic, homelessness, etc. Fall is a great time to visit Paris. The weather can be temperamental, but it's never too cold. You have fewer tourists and more locals, ideal to find the best place to eat! My tip? Start in the middle, in Chatelet Les Halles. There, you can find many restaurants and bars, and you are only a couple of minutes away from the Louvre, the Seine, and the Opera Garnier.

Roma is more southern than Paris. You can expect better and warmer weather, but also more people. Even though the city is full of little streets and plazas, it is also a capital. Plus, it is a fairly large city. If you choose to walk around, make sure you have decent shoes. You can count on finding gelato stores on almost every street corner - most of them selling handmade ice cream. If it's the Vatican you're after, be ready to wake up early to have a chance to see it before it fills with people!

Barcelona offers some of the same pros and cons as Roma: warmer weather, a southern vibe, but also more people out. It is another beautiful city to visit, though often overlooked in favor of its more famous neighbors. The pace of life is a little different there, make sure you are ready to eat later during the day. Pro tip: if you are looking for a typical paella, read reviews online and find local recommendations. It is a lunch meal, beware of the restaurants serving it for dinner!

Don't forget to check the vaccination requirement before you leave. As of now, most countries are open and do not ask for tests or vaccines.

This is the first part of a series about Europe. What cities do you want to hear about next?